Hybrid First, Electric Later: Lamborghini’s Roadmap

While the automotive world rushes toward electrification, Lamborghini is taking a different approach. The Italian supercar giant has made it clear: fully electric and hydrogen-powered Lamborghinis are not on the table—at least not anytime soon. Instead, the brand is doubling down on hybrid power, striking a balance between performance and sustainability.

Why Lamborghini Is Holding Off on EVs

Lamborghini’s transition to electrification has been gradual. The brand introduced hybrid powertrains across its lineup but remains hesitant about a fully electric supercar. However, the shift is inevitable. Lamborghini plans to introduce its first all-electric model in 2028, but for now, hybrids will dominate its lineup. Mohr emphasized that this transition allows the brand to evolve gradually while maintaining its signature performance DNA.

Hydrogen? Not Happening Either

Lamborghini has also ruled out hydrogen as an alternative fuel. While some manufacturers are exploring hydrogen combustion and fuel cells, Lamborghini has no plans to invest in the technology.

Also read: Lamborghini Accademia Neve Marks a Decade of Ice-Driving Thrills

The Roadmap: Hybrid Now, Electric Later

For Lamborghini, the path forward is clear—hybrid supercars now, full EVs later. The first all-electric Lamborghini, previewed by the Lanzador concept, is expected around 2030. Until then, the brand will refine its hybrid powertrains and explore synthetic fuels to keep combustion engines alive for as long as possible.

Lamborghini is not rushing into the EV era. Instead, it is carefully planning its transition to ensure that when the time comes, its electric supercars will deliver the thrilling experience enthusiasts expect.