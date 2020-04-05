2020 Hyundai i20 to be launched in India in September, not June - Report

A new report says that Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the 2020 i20 in India in September. The 2020 Hyundai i20 launch date known so far was June.

The 2020 i20 will be Hyundai’s third major launch in India this year after the Aura and the 2020 Creta. While the new report says that Hyundai has confirmed September as the 2020 i20 launch date, there’s no announcement or a quote backing up the claim. The company had started testing the upcoming premium hatchback in the country last year.

The all-new Hyundai i20 is the third generation of the Hyundai Getz successor and it’s remarkably sharper and bolder. While the company has revealed only the European version so far, the Indian version is expected to look nearly identical. The former has a length, width and height of 4,040 mm, 1,750 mm and 1,450 mm respectively, but the latter’s length won’t measure more than 4,000 mm. The wheelbase will be the same, though - 2,580.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 flaunts a huge cascading grille with honeycomb pattern, LED headlamps, faux side air inlets and muscular bumper with a subtle spoiler lip spoiler at the front. On the sides, it has 17-inch alloy wheels, although the Indian car may settle for 16-inch wheels. At the rear, roof spoiler with side extensions and triangular LED combination lamps with Z-shaped tail lights connected via a reflector strip and a sporty bumper with a faux diffuser are some of the design highlights.

Step inside and the 2020 Hyundai i20 surprises with a totally different character, one that is really elegant and sensual. The four-spoke steering wheel, the horizontal blades covering the high and prominent dashboard, the LED ambient lighting and the visually combined 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system make the interior look very classy. There's also a Bose premium sound system with eight speakers including a subwoofer, to woo audiophiles.

A range of connected car services, aimed at making driving and ownership experience easier, are included in the Bluelink suite that comes with a free five-year subscription. Not all of these services are expected to be on offer in India, and also, the free subscription period is expected to be three years here.

2020 Hyundai i20 Powertrains (India)

Aspect\Engine 1.2 MPi 1.0 T-GDi 1.5 U2 CRDi Type Naturally aspirated MPi 4-cylinder petrol Turbocharged GDi 3-cylinder petrol Turbocharged CRDi 4-cylinder diesel Displacement 1,197 cc 998 cc 1,493 Maximum Power 83 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 4,000 rpm Maximum Torque 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm 240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm Emission Standard BS6 BS6 BS6 Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual

The 2020 Hyundai i20’s prices in India will likely start at around INR 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

