2020 Hyundai Creta variants, engines, transmissions & colours leaked

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be launched in India on 17 March. Following its debut at Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month, its variants, engines and transmissions have leaked now.

Hyundai will sell the next-gen Creta in a total of 14 configurations. There'll be five trims on offer - E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). Engine options of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will include a 1.5-litre petrol unit paired with a 6-speed MT or a CVT, a 1.5-litre diesel unit matched with a 6-speed MT or a 6-AT and a 1.4-litre petrol unit linked to a 7-speed DCT.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine will be a naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill producing 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will be a turbocharged four-cylinder unit developing 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.4-litre petrol engine will be a turbocharged four-cylinder unit good for 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque.

Hyundai will offer the 2020 Creta in Mulbery Red, Galaxy Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Phantom Black and Lava Orange colours. The company will also let buyers go for a two-tone colour scheme, in case of the Polar White and Lava Orange colours, with a contrasting black roof.

Split LED headlamps, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, panoramic sunroof, aircraft-style gearshift lever, electric parking brake, large touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument cluster will be some of the main features of the next-gen Creta in India.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will mainly compete with the Kia Seltos in our market. Its prices should start from somewhere around INR 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The VW T-Roc premium B-SUV, which will be launched on 18 March, will likely cost at least the double of that.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]