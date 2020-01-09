All-new Hyundai Sonata could be launched in India - Report

After skipping a generation, the Hyundai Sonata could be on its way back to India. A new report claims that the eighth-gen Hyundai Sonata that was introduced in March 2019 is under consideration for our market and could be launched as early as in 2021.

The Hyundai Sonata has taken a giant leap moving to its eighth generation. The all-new swanky design has come from the Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Flaunting the brand's latest, Sensuous Sportiness design language, it's sleeker and more athletic than ever before now.

Strong proportions, 'Digital Pulse Cascading Grille' sleekly connected to the long bonnet, 'Hidden Lighting Lamps' that appear to be of a chromic material when switched off and become dramatically lit when turned on, sloping roofline, low deck lid and C-shaped, connected tail lights are some of the talking points of the all-new mid-size sedan's exterior. The redesigned model is underpinned by the company's third-generation vehicle platform that allows for not only a more appealing design but also higher safety and efficiency among other improvements.

On the inside, the all-new Hyundai Sonata boasts a noticeably luxurious design, one that is quite sumptuous for an ordinary mid-size sedan. The dashboard looks like its floating, thanks to its clever colour scheme and the minimalist design. The steering wheel looks more compact and has been designed to complement the overall rich appeal of the cabin. Also, bits like sleek air vents, compact climate control panel and modern switch gears further contribute to its minimalist character. Moreover, the car also features a virtual instrument cluster and a slightly bigger central display. Moreover, the earlier seen conventional gearshift lever has been replaced with new shift-by-wire transmission controls. This change has freed-up significant space, which further gives the interior a cleaner look.

The all-new Hyundai Sonata is sold internationally with a slew of conventional engines, with displacement ranging from 1.6 to 2.5 litres, w/o turbocharging. In select markets, there's also a petrol-LPG bi-fuel variant and a petrol-electric full-hybrid variant. In India, maybe Hyundai will sell only the hybrid variant, making the low-volume model its technology demonstrator as well along with a brand-shaping tool. Expect the price to hover around INR 35-38 lakh (ex-showroom).

