Audi Q8 launched In India, priced at INR 1.33 crore [Video]

Audi launched the Q8 SUV-coupe in India today, for a price of INR 1.33 Crore*. The company is offering the new model only in the 55TFSI quattro petrol variant in our market.

As the name suggests, the Audi Q8 is positioned above the existing Audi Q7. It is a CBU import and only 200 units have been allotted for our market.

As far as the exteriors are concerned, the Q8 is the first SUV-coupe from Audi and it brings forward Audi's latest design language for its Q range. This theme is seen on the all-new Q3 and facelifted Q7, both India-bound models. Its exterior design features include a blacked-out massive front grille with silver-finished contour, aggressive-looking headlamps with HD Matrix LED technology, a coupe-inspired utterly stylish roofline, frameless doors and flared wheel arches. The rear-section of the A8 is equally modern and imposing, it features a full-width taillight design that dominates the rear-end.

The Audi Q8 is available with a 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-petrol engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard in India. The combined output of the powertrain offered here is 340 PS and 500 Nm. An 8-speed DCT and the quattro AWD system work together to transmit power to all the four wheels. A diesel variant could be launched in 2021.



Inside, Audi's flagship SUV-coupe features the all-new A8-like cabin layout. The dashboard boasts Audi's latest dual-touchscreen control system. If you recall, it is also seen on the 2019 Audi A6 which was launched in October last year. The upper display is a 10.1-inch unit for the infotainment controls and the lower one is an 8.6-inch display for the HVAC controls and text input. The dashboard is decorated with very neatly laid-over AC vents integrated into a strip that runs across the width. This gives its cabin a minimalistic yet highly stylish and premium appeal.

Some of the Audi Q8's main interior features include ambient lighting, virtual Cockpit (all-digital) instrument console, connected car tech, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered front seats and a Bang and Olufsen sound system. Safety features include 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, lane departure warning, electronic stability control and front and rear parking sensors.

Audi Q8 vs. Audi Q7 - Dimensions

Dimensions Audi Q8 Audi Q7 Length 4986 mm 5052 mm Width 1995 mm 2212 mm Height 1705 mm 1740 mm Wheelbase 2995 mm 2994 mm

The Audi Q8 Coupe competes with the Porsche Cayenne Coupe in India. The latter was launched in the country just last month, with prices starting at INR 1.32 crore (ex-showroom).

*Ex-showroom, India