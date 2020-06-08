2020 Honda City launch in India: What to expect?

The Honda City is all set to get its much-awaited generation change very soon, and as expected, the new model is going to be a comprehensive update over the car it will replace.

Bigger than the outgoing car

In terms of dimensions, the new generation Honda City will surpass the current benchmark, the Maruti Ciaz. The new version will have a length of 4569mm, a width of 1748mm, a height of 1489mm and a wheelbase of 2600mm, which makes it 129mm longer and 53mm wider than the current generation Honda City. However, in comparison, there is a drop of 6mm in height and wheelbase is exactly the same as before in the new model.

Exterior styling

The new-generation Honda City looks cleaner and more sophisticated than the model it is going to replace. The front fascia has a curvier look as compared to the sharper look of the current model, with a thick chrome grille with sleek extensions of chrome on its upper edges extending over the headlamps, much like how we have seen in the Honda Amaze. The full LED headlamps have grown large in size too, with new eyebrow-like daytime running LEDs slimmer.

The side, as well as the rear profile, looks cleaner than those of the current model, with the inclusion of new door mounted outside rearview mirrors and more pronounced front and rear overhangs, bigger tail lamps with rounded edges and new LED inserts. Like before, the new model continues to get shark fin antenna and 16-inch machined alloy wheels.

Interior styling

There are substantial changes made on the inside of the new generation Honda City as well. The cabin layout is all new and while it doesn’t look as dramatic as one would have expected, it looks much more contemporary than the cabin of the current model. The driver’s cockpit feels refreshed with an all-new multi-functional steering wheel and 7-inch full TFT enabled instrument console with simple yet classy looking dials.

The dashboard has a three-layered design, which in the Indian-spec car will likely get a dual-tone black and beige upholstery. Unlike in the outgoing model, the centre console on this one isn’t tilted towards the driver and houses a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The touch-sensitive panel for the automatic climate control too has made way for a more conventional setup of three round dials for the same. The vertically laid cascading type AC vents on either side of the infotainment system and on the corners of the dashboard too are new to the car.

Enhanced space and comfort

The Honda City has always been known as one of the most spacious and comfortable cars in all these years. Given the fact that the new model is only going to be longer and wider than before, the space on the inside is only going to be improved, with the new car having better legroom, knee room and shoulder room than those of the model it will replace. The class-leading boot space of 510 litres, however, is more or less unchanged in the new car.

Features and equipment

A leaked brochure of the new Honda City reveals that the sedan comes with an elongated list of features with a couple of new first-in-class inclusions. The new model comes with an all-LED lighting setup at the front, rear and on the inside, 16-inch machined alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, reverse parking sensors and camera, electric sunroof, leather upholstery, 7-inch TFT MID in instrument console, rear AC vents, six airbags, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, Honda Connect with enhanced telematics, automatic climate control and push button start with keyless entry.

The new Honda City will come with a few segment-first features like Lane Watch camera (like the one we have seen in the Honda Civic), dual function LED turn indicators in the front headlamps, G-meter in the instrument console, Alexa remote compatibility and vehicle stability assist with agile handling assist. However, it misses on some key features like ventilated front seats and wireless charging which are there in the Hyundai Verna.

Engine and transmission combinations

The new Honda City will feature a new 1.5-litre petrol engine which is available in turbocharged versions in the global-spec Honda Civic and Honda HR-V. The engine will receive a bump in power – 121 PS at 6,600 rpm. The engine will be made available with both 5-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

In addition to this, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will make its comeback with BS6 compliance, and this time around, apart from the 5-speed manual, it will also be made available with a CVT gearbox. The engine will more or less make the same performance numbers like before – 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque.

Expected variants and pricing

The new Honda City will have a trimmed-down lineup, with only three variants on offer – V, VX and ZX. And as expected, the model will surely receive a price hike, with the prices starting at INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: 2020 Kia Seltos launch: Variant-wise changes explained, price hikes listed

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such featured stories.