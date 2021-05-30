Here's How The Honda N7X Concept Looks In The Flesh

Honda recently unveiled the new N7X 7-seater Concept SUV in Indonesia. The new crossover was showcased in a near-production avatar and is expected to spawn a replacement for the BR-V SUV. The Japanese automaker claims that the N7X combines the best of the SUV and MPV body styles to create a seven-seater that is suitable for all types of road conditions. The N7X concept was designed and developed while taking consumers’ insights into account in various markets, including Indonesia. Today we take a closer look at the N7X concept.

Exterior and Interior Design

The Honda N7X Concept features an SUV-ish profile with its raised bonnet and thick chrome bar on the front grille while the LED headlights and DRLs have been inspired by the new City. The bumper features another set of DRLs, a wide air dam, a faux skid plate and brushed aluminium inserts. The side profile of the N7X Concept features a large glasshouse and a strong beltline that runs the length of the vehicle. The wheels are a diamond-cut multi-spoke design while the wheel arches get black body cladding that gives the vehicle a tough look. Over to the rear, the N7X Concept gets a split LED tail lamp set up with a design similar to the one in the City.

While Honda hasn’t revealed the interior of the N7X Concept, it is likely to share the dashboard layout and features with the new City. The cabin’s design will be based on Honda’s current Man Maximum Machine Minimum philosophy, so expect to see a minimalist dashboard with a large central infotainment system. The N7X will be offered in both 6 and 7-seat variants, with the former getting captain seats for the middle row.

In terms of features, expect the Honda N7X to get a large touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and more.

Powertrains

Honda also didn’t reveal the powertrain options when showcasing the new N7X Concept. However, it is very likely that that the production version will be powered by the same 1.5-litre N/A petrol that is under the new City’s bonnet. The motor churns out 123 PS and 145 of peak power and torque figures. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual and CVT auto.

Another powertrain that could be offered in the Honda N7X is a 1-litre 3-pot turbo-petrol that powers the City RS in select markets. This engine makes peak power and torque figures of 123 PS and 175 Nm of torque.

India Launch And Competition

As mentioned above, the production version of the Honda N7X concept is expected to replace the BR-V in Indonesia, where it will rival the likes of the Toyota Rush and the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross. In India, Honda has discontinued the CR-V and BR-V and is yet to introduce a new SUV in our market. The N7X concept is underpinned by the same platform as the City, which should help Honda achieve better localisation levels. The new SUV can be a success for Honda, as India is currently seeing a rapid rise in demand for 7-seat SUVs. In India, the production version of the Honda N7X Concept will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.