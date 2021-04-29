New Honda Civic Is Out But We’re NOT Excited

The 2022 Honda Civic has finally been unveiled, taking this very renowned nameplate to its 11th-generation. For this all new Civic, Honda has adopted a "Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum" design philosophy that puts a focus on functionality and simplicity. And in that sense, it's a huge departure from the last gen Civic. Let's take closer look at what the 2022 Honda Civic is all about.

2022 Honda Civic - Design, Interior and Engine Options

The new Honda Civic is a lot sleeker and less fussy than its predecessor. Honda has nailed the proportions with this new-gen Civic with a proper three-box sedan styling. The face looks cleaner with slimmer, rectangular headlamps and a revised grille. The front bumper with its wide central air dam adds some boldness to the face. The profile is relatively simple and at the rear, the Civic comes with a more conservative design that's very unlike a Civic. Overall, the new Honda Civic sports a striking resemblance with the Accord, with smooth body panels and long shoulder lines that run the length of the car.

On the inside, Honda debuts its new 'Simplicity and Something' interior design philosophy with the new Civic. The cabin looks uncluttered with clean horizontal lines running across the dashboard. Its minimalistic with a low-set dashboard and large glasshouse area for improved visibility. The AC vents hidden behind the honeycomb mesh on the dashboard is a really nice design touch. The 9.0-inch floating infotainment screen is the largest for any Honda vehicle and it also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster in top-spec trims.

Under the hood, the new Honda Civic gets two engine options - there's a 2.0L, naturally asperated petrol engine that produces 158hp and 187Nm of peak torque. There's also a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 180hp and 240Nm of torque. Surprisingly, there's no touch of electrification on either engine. Both engines are offered only with the option of a CVT gearbox and power is sent to the front wheels.

But here's why we are not excited about it....

As exciting as the new Honda Civic may be, it sadly won't make it to India. Late last year, Honda discontinued the 10th-generation Civic in India due to dismal sales with the entire D-segment sedan space dwindling over the years. Once a vibrant segment with the likes of the Volkswagen Jetta, Toyota Corolla, Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra and the Honda Civic, it is only the Hyundai that continues to remain on sale today. Thankfully, Skoda too will make a come back in this segment with the next-gen Octavia. The reason for the demise? Well, that has to be changing customer preferences in favor of SUVs and manufacturers then bombarding the market with the same.

Out of 11 generations of the Civic, we have only had two generations of the Civic on sale in India - the 8th-gen model and the 10th-gen model. Honda first brought the Civic nameplate to India in 2005 as the 8th-gen model. At that time, the Civic was much ahead of its time in India, thanks to its beautiful i-Vtec motor and futuristic design. Heck, it was even offered with a hybrid petrol engine in 2005. However, it couldn’t keep up with more aggressive pricing by rivals - especially Toyota Corolla - and didn’t have any diesel engine option either. Honda eventually discontinued the 8th-gen Civic in India in 2012.

It was again in 2018 when Honda reintroduced the Civic nameplate in India in its 10th-generation avatar, four years after it was introduced globally. However, by this time, the market had already started its shift towards SUV and it was too late for the Civic in India. Before being discontinued last year, Honda kept the Civic on sale for several months with heavy discounts but it still failed to manage significant numbers. It was eventually pulled off the shelves. The Civic has always had a bittersweet relationship with India - it was loved by enthusiasts but not bought by buyers. Given the current market preference, Honda is unlikely to bring the new Civic to India but that also opens up scope for Honda to explore the SUV space in India, somewhere they clearly do not have much presence currently. Perhaps Honda should consider the new-gen HR-V for India to take on the mid-size SUV space. That's be something really exciting to watch out for.

