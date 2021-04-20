Honda City Gets Costlier- Full Info

Honda was among several other carmakers who announced a price hike effective across their portfolio from April 2021. The carmaker has now revealed the extent of the price hike on the Honda City. Prices for both the petrol and diesel variants of the Honda City have gone up by INR 10,000. It is only the price of the base petrol variant that has remained unchanged. The Honda City range now starts off at INR 10.99 lakh and tops out at INR 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a look at how each variant in the lineup has been affected by the price hike.

Variants (Petrol) Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh INR 10,000 V CVT Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh INR 10,000 VX MT Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh INR 10,000 VX CVT Rs 13.65 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh INR 10,000 ZX MT Rs 13.34 lakh Rs 13.44 lakh INR 10,000 ZX CVT Rs 14.64 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh INR 10,000 Variants (Diesel) Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh INR 10,000 VX MT Rs 13.85 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh INR 10,000 ZX MT Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh INR 10,000

The Honda City is not the only model that has been affected by the price hike. In fact, Honda's entire lineup has seen an increment in price. The Honda Amaze has seen a price hike in the range of INR 7,000 - 12,000. Meanwhile, prices for the Honda Jazz have been hiked by INR 9,000. The prices for most variants of the WR-V remain unchanged, the base price has gone up by INR 7,000. Only the prices of the fourth-gen Honda City has remained unchanged.

The fifth-gen Honda City continues with the popularity it has always enjoyed in the Indian market. Although sales have been dismal in the C-segment sedan space recently, the Honda City has consistently been one of the best selling sedans in this space. The City was the top-selling C-Segment sedan in both January and February 2021. However, Honda City's sales in March 21 dropped 68% on a MoM basis to 815 units, as compared to 2,524 units sold in February 2021. The reason for such a steep decline is still unknown.

The fifth-gen Honda City gets two engine options under its hood - a 1.5L DOHC, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121hp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5L dour-cylinder diesel engine that produces 100hp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard while the petrol engine is additionally offered with a CVT gearbox. One of the reason why the new City has grown to be so popular is that it is extremely well packaged.

It feels properly premium on the inside and is very well equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen system, Alexa remote compatibility, a G-Force meter, Honda’s Lane Watch camera, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features, a 7.0-inch MID, cruise control, paddle shifters (CVT only), an electric sunroof, ambient lighting and more. The Honda City rivals the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

