Honda is all set to globally unveil the 11th-generation Civic tomorrow, on April 28, 2021. While we have seen several exterior spy images of the next-gen Civic, Honda has still managed to keep the interior of the new Civic under wraps. Even when Honda previewed the new Civic with its first official image, there was no light shed on the interior of the upcoming sedan. Now, Honda has released a new video highlighting its new interior design philosophy. Dubbed “simplicity and something,” this new design philosophy will be employed by all future Honda cars, starting with the 2022 Honda Civic.

Honda's new interior design philosophy goes back to 'human-centered designs' of early Honda vehicles. Essentially, what this means is that the carmaker is aiming to keep things simple and intuitive for its customers. Modern cars have become increasingly complicated and tech-oriented and the challenge here is to break away from this complexity. In the process, Honda intends to simplify car interior design and enhance user experience. Of course, like every other modern car, the interior of future Hondas will have touchscreens and digital instrument clusters, but that's only a part of the interior.

Also Read : No More Spy Pics; Here's The First Official Image Of 11th-Gen Honda Civic

Advancement in technology has obviously brought in much more capabilities and connectivity but it has also created its own challenges. Simplicity is thus the key word with Honda's new design philosophy. The interior of a car should not just be about styling that attracts attention to itself but it should have high functionality. Honda has thus paid attention to other aspects of interior design, such as visibility, with thin pillars, low cowl and large glass section for enhanced visibility. Cabin ergonomics, with things falling into hand easily, have also been a huge area of focus with Honda's new interior design philosophy.

In terms of design, the preview gives us a glimpse of a rather clutter-free interior. Clean, horizontal lines on the dashboard and neatly integrated AC vents evoke a sense of simplicity. The dashboard is dominated by a floating touchscreen infotainment system and the three-spoke steering wheel looks stylish and is yet very functional with steering mounted controls. Honda is adopting a “Man Maximum/Machine Minimum” approach that will see cabin space maximized while minimizing space required for mechanical components. The interior will also feature items that 'evoke a positive emotional response'. Known as ‘somethings', these elements will be unique and personal to each model, helping to differentiate products.

With regard to simplicity and high functional value, Honda have retained physical dials for the volume control and climate controls, large and easy to recognize icons for the infotainment screen, fast processing speed, simplified navigation system with fewer embeded menus and easy access to frequently used functions. The carmaker hopes to make your future Honda vehicle "something you want to drive and are excited to use.” We will have better idea of what to expect when Honda finally unveils the 2022 Civic tomorrow.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.