Honda Cars India Registers a Growth of 27.7% Last Month

Honda Cars India has had to go through some tough times lately because of below-par overall sales. While the introduction of the new-gen Honda City last year has helped the carmaker to a large extent, many of its other models haven't been as successful. For instance, the carmaker had to discontinue the Civic and CR-V owing to poor demand. Of course, the ongoing health crisis is also to be blamed for the lacklustre sales performance. Last month, however, the carmaker posted a healthy growth figure of 27.7 per cent.

Last month, Honda Cars India could sell 9,072 units and went on to register a monthly growth of 27.7 per cent. The carmaker had retailed 7,103 cars in India in March 2021, which was lesser as compared to Honda’s performance in February. The sales figure of Honda last month puts the automaker in the 7th position in the list of India’s top 10 carmakers in April 2021. Like always, Toyota managed to sell a few more units than its arch-rival from back home.

Commenting on the brand’s sales last month, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. stated

“The current health calamity has struck the entire nation, and at this time, nothing is more important than the health & well-being of our countrymen. Of course, it has had an impact on the business and deliveries in the marketplace. Many parts of the country have been on safety-related lockdowns in the last couple of weeks, and we see this continuing in May 2021. We are working closely with all our stakeholders and assisting in every possible way to tide through this situation.”

Right now, Honda Cars India only offers five models, namely- Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, fourth-gen City and fifth-gen City. At the moment, the Amaze is the most affordable vehicle in the automaker's stable, which is offered at a starting price of INR 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-of-the-line model.