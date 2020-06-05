2020 Kia Seltos launch: Variant-wise changes explained, price hikes listed

The Kia Seltos has received its first model year update comprising various equipment and trim revisions. The 2020 Kia Seltos is also costlier than the original model. In this post, we will cover all the variant-wise changes of the Kia Seltos and show you how much price hike they've received.

The Kia Seltos is now available in a total of 16 configurations as compared to 18 configurations before.

2020 Kia Seltos variant-wise changes

Seltos HTE

Available with – 1.5-litre petrol manual, 1.5-litre diesel manual

The HTE variant now features a new safety feature - Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). It has gained Smart-Key Remote Engine Start (automatic transmission-only) as well, a feature that allows remotely starting the engine using a smartphone. A front tray USB charger and a rear USB charger have also been added in the most basic variant.

Seltos HTK

Available with – 1.5-litre petrol manual, 1.5-litre diesel manual

This variant gets all the features from the HTE and a few additional features like projector fog lamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, reverse camera, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors and roof rails. With the MY2020 update, it has gained Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Smart-Key Remote Engine Start (automatic transmission-only) and a rear USB charger.

Seltos HTK+

Available with – 1.5-litre petrol manual, 1.5-litre diesel manual, 1.5-litre diesel automatic

The HTK+ variant has received Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Smart-Key Remote Engine Start (automatic transmission-only), rear USB charger, leatherette gear knob, printed dashboard garnish and dual muffler design with the MY2020 update.

Seltos HTX

Available with – 1.5-litre petrol manual, 1.5-litre diesel manual, 1.5-litre petrol automatic

This is the variant from where the real comprehensive feature additions commence.

The HTX variant now packs a sunroof, LED cabin light, metal scuff plates, silver garnish around the automatic climate control panel and a host of additional features for the UVO connectivity suite including voice assist wake-up command ‘Hello Kia’, smartwatch app connectivity, air purifier control, Indian holiday information and live cricket score. Lastly, like all the aforementioned variants, it has received Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) and Smart-Key Remote Engine Start (automatic transmission-only).

Seltos HTX+

Available with – 1.5-litre diesel manual, 1.5-litre diesel automatic

All the changes of the HTX variant with the exception of the sunroof and LED cabin light (already included features) apply to the HTX+ variant. Moreover, it is available in a new, orange-white dual-tone colour scheme also now. That's not all, though. The MY2020 update has brought dual-tone option on sunroof as well in this variant.

Seltos GTK

The Seltos GTK has been discontinued as part of the MY2020 update.

Seltos GTX

Available with – 1.4-litre turbo petrol manual

The GTX variant gets all the changes of the HTX variant, except metal scuff plates, an already included feature. This variant can no longer be purchased with the 1.4-litre engine linked to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Seltos GTX+

Available with – 1.4-litre turbo petrol manual, 1.4-litre turbo petrol automatic, 1.5-litre diesel automatic

The GTX+ variant has received all the changes of the HTX variant with the exception of the sunroof, LED cabin light and metal scuff plates, which were already included.

2020 Kia Seltos Powertrains

Engine Power Torque Transmission Variants 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT HTX 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT HTK+, HTX+, GTX+ 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 6-speed MT GTX, GTX+ 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT GTX+

2020 Kia Seltos Prices*

Variant Price Seltos HTE 1.5 petrol MT INR 9.89 lakh Seltos HTK 1.5 petrol MT INR 10.49 lakh Seltos HTK+ 1.5 petrol MT INR 11.59 lakh Seltos HTX 1.5 petrol MT INR 13.34 lakh Seltos HTX 1.5 petrol AT INR 14.34 lakh Seltos HTE 1.5 diesel MT INR 10.34 lakh Seltos HTK 1.5 diesel MT INR 11.69 lakh Seltos HTK+ 1.5 diesel MT INR 12.69 lakh Seltos HTX 1.5 diesel MT INR 14.44 lakh Seltos HTX+ 1.5 diesel MT INR 15.49 lakh Seltos HTK+ 1.5 diesel AT INR 13.69 lakh Seltos HTX+ 1.5 diesel AT INR 16.49 lakh Seltos GTX+ 1.5 diesel AT INR 17.34 lakh Seltos GTX 1.4-litre petrol MT INR 15.54 lakh Seltos GTX+ 1.4-litre petrol MT INR 16.39 lakh Seltos GTX+ 1.4-litre petrol AT INR 17.34 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi

