2020 Honda City to be launched in India in three variants - Features revealed

The 2020 Honda City will be launched in India three variants, as per a new media report. It will be officially unveiled in the country in the second half of this month and its launch will take place soon after.

The new report says that the next-gen Honda City will be available with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, Traction Control System (TCS), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), 4 airbags, 5 headrests and 3-point seatbelts. Alexa-enabled telematics will be standard in the new generation model.

The 2020 Honda City will likely be offered with features like LED headlights, LED fog lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED rear lights, electric sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery and 8-speaker sound system as well. The 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) that will be launched on the 26th of this month is expected to be a better overall package in terms of equipment.

India will get the all-new Honda City with a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine. The report says that the former won't be the old model's unit (119 PS/145 Nm), which is already BS-VI compliant. It says that the all-new model will have an all-new 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine with a different bore and stroke and offer good low-end performance. The diesel engine will undoubtedly be an upgraded version of the old car's BS-IV mill (100 PS/200 Nm). The all-new B-segment sedan will reportedly have improved NVH levels and handling.

As standard, the petrol engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and the diesel engine will be linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. A CVT will be available optionally, even with the diesel engine.

Also Read: Honda City Hatchback (5-door Honda City) coming this year, design leaked

With the outgoing Honda City priced from INR 9.91 lakh*, we expect the prices of the next-gen Honda City to start at well over INR 10.00 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: team-bhp.com]