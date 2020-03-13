The variants and specs of the 2020 Honda City for India have leaked. The 2020 Hyundai Verna rival will likely be launched towards the end of this month. Its prices will likely start above INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

2020 Honda City Variants

The first leak of the 2020 Honda City for India confirms six petrol variants.

2020 City V petrol manual

2020 City VX petrol manual

2020 City ZX petrol manual

2020 City V petrol CVT

2020 City VX petrol CVT

2020 City ZX petrol CVT

2020 Honda City Specifications

The India-made 2020 Honda City measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and 1,489 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. In comparison, the Thai-made 2020 Honda City is 4,553 mm long, 1,748 mm wide and 1,467 mm tall, and it has a 2,589 mm-long wheelbase.

The petrol engine of the India-made 2020 Honda City is a BS-VI 89 kW (121 PS) 1.5-litre (1,498 cc) i-VTEC naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit. The old model uses a BS-VI 87.7 kW (119 PS) 1.5-litre (1,497 cc) i-VTEC naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit. The gross weight of the all-new model (petrol) ranges from 1,482-1,528 kg, which means that it is heavier than the old model (1,438-1,482 kg).

Like the old Honda City, the next-gen Honda City will be offered with a 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine as well, but in upgraded, BS-VI version, not the BS-IV version. Moreover, while the diesel engine is offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission in the old model, it will be available with even a CVT in the all-new model. What remains to be seen is if the BS-VI diesel engine is introduced at launch or a few months later.

In related news, a Honda City Hatchback (5-door Honda City) is also in the making. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda City updates and other four-wheeler news.