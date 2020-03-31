2020 Honda City bags 5-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP

The 2020 Honda City has received a 5-star safety rating for crash tests conducted by ASEAN NCAP. It will likely be launched in India in April.

The 2020 Honda City is sold in S, V, SV and RS grades in Thailand. The unit tested by ASEAN NCAP was in the SV grade. It received 44.83 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 22.82 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP) and 18.89 points for Safety Assist Technologies (SATs). The overall score was 86.54 points.

The tested Thai-spec 2020 Honda City was equipped with four airbags, Seat Belt Reminder for the driver and front passenger and Electronic Stability Control, as well as Hill Start Assist and a rearview camera. The car’s frontal occupant compartment remained stable in the front offset test and both the dummies at the front received good protection, with an exception of their lower legs.

In Adult Occupant Protection, the score for frontal impact and side-impact tests were 13.98 (out of 16.00) and 16.00 (out of 16.00) respectively, and the points awarded for head protection technology were 2.30 (out of 4.00).

In Child Occupant Protection, the score for frontal impact and side-impact tests were 16.00 (out of 16.00) and 8.00 (out of 8.00) respectively, and the points awarded for installation were 11.72 (out of 12.00).

In safety assist, the 2020 Honda City scored 8.00 points (out of 8.00) for EBA, 3.45 points (out of 6.00) for SBR and 0.15 points (out of 2.00) points for BSA (Blind Sport Assist).

The Indian-spec 2020 Honda City is expected to be fitted with a lot of safety equipment as standard and be sold in heavily equipped grades. We’ll know more about that closer to launch next month.

Also See: Honda City Hatchback (5-door Honda City) coming this year, design leaked

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.