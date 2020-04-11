New Honda Jazz BS6 spied on test, to be launched soon

Earlier this month, we had reported that Honda has teased the new Jazz BS6. Now, spy shots of the upcoming car have surfaced online.

The BS6 Jazz may not be just about an upgraded engine that is greener. That’s what the general anticipation is because of Honda teasing the car and camouflaging its test mule.

The all-new, 2020 Honda Jazz that is on sale internationally now isn’t going to be launched in India. So, the previous generation model will likely see an extended life here, and that’d mean another facelift. Lights, bumpers, grille and wheels are some of the exterior parts that usually get tweaked/replaced in case of a minor model change. Neither the teaser image nor the spy shots reveal any visual changes, and so we’ll probably have to wait until the launch to know what’s new on the design front.

The Mk3 Honda Jazz will retain both its engines in India post the BS6 upgrade. One is the 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit producing 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. The other engine is the 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit developing 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm.

The outputs and the maximum engine speed they’re delivered at are expected to remain unchanged post the BS6 upgrade. The same is expected for the transmission choices. The petrol engine variant buyers will likely be able to choose between a 5-speed MT and a CVT. The diesel engine variant should come with a 6-speed MT as standard.

Honda should launch the new Jazz BS6 in India by next month. The company will likely price the new model higher than the old model.

Old Honda Jazz BS4 Price List*

Configuration Price V petrol-MT INR 7,45,000 V petrol-CVT INR 8,65,000 VX petrol-MT INR 7,89,000 VX petrol-CVT INR 9,09,000 VX Exclusive petrol-CVT INR 9,28,000 S diesel-MT INR 8,16,500 V diesel-MT INR 8,96,500 VX diesel-MT INR 9,40,500

*Ex-showroom Delhi

