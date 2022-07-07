Two New Yamaha Blue Square Premium Outlets Open in Bangalore

Yamaha has opened two new Blue Square premium outlets in Bengaluru. One under the banner of ‘Whitefield Motors’ is in Mahadevapura while the other one, ‘Geetha Motor', is in Nelamangala. Both are 3S facilities, offering end-to-end sales, service, and spare support to the customers.

Yamaha ‘Blue Square’ showrooms are designed to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand. ‘Blue Square’ is designed to define the legacy of Yamaha’s role in global motorsports with ‘Blue’ characterizing the brand’s racing DNA and ‘Square’ defining an entry into the world of Yamaha. The ‘Blue Square’ outlet carries forward Yamaha’s racing DNA through a visual and exhibitory outline seen on the exterior porticos of the outlet and a BLUE-themed interior.

Apart from the AEROX 155 that is exclusively sold through Blue Square, the premium outlets also showcase an attractive display of other Yamaha motorcycles and scooters followed by genuine accessories, apparel, and spare parts. The showrooms also serve as a platform for customers to be a part of Blue Streaks rider community through which they can engage with fellow Yamaha riders and experience their Yamaha machines together.

With the newly launched outlets, Yamaha currently has 3 Blue Square showrooms operational in Bangalore, with a total of 6 outlets set up in Karnataka. In total, the premium Blue Square showroom footprint across India stands at 70 outlets, with showrooms in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi, and the other North-Eastern States.