BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15 starts reaching showrooms [Video]

The BS-VI compliant Yamaha YZF-R15 has started to roll into the dealerships. We recently stumbled upon a detailed walkaround video of the latest iteration of the motorcycle courtesy YouTube channel, MRD Vlogs. The video uploaded on the YouTube channel gives a closer look at the colour options of the BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15.

Regular followers would already know that the BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15 was launched earlier this month. Like the BS-IV version, it is available in three colours – Thunder Grey (INR 1,45,300*), Racing Blue (INR 1,45,900*) and Darknight (INR 1,47,300*). While Yamaha has retained the colour schemes, it has updated the graphics for a refreshed look. Moreover, the Racing Blue option now comes with blue-coloured alloy wheels. Do note that the MotoGP edition is not available in the BS-VI form.

Other key upgrades include a dual horn setup and the side-stand safety function. The system cuts off the engine when the side stand is engaged. Carried over key features include full LED headlight and LCD instrument console with a gear shift indicator.

The BS-VI engine delivers a marginally lower power and torque. Like the BS-IV version, it's a 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC unit featuring Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and slipper clutch system. It delivers 18.6 PS of peak power at 10,000 rpm, and 14.1 Nm of max torque at 8500 rpm. In comparison, the BS-IV version made 19.3 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque.

Like the old model, the new model uses conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. The anchoring department comprises disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net includes dual-channel ABS. The new model is approximately INR 4,420 to INR 5,020 more expensive (depending on the colour) than the BS-IV version.

In addition to the YZF-R15, Yamaha has updated its FZ series to meet the BS-VI emission norms. On the 19th of this month, the company will launch one more BS-VI model.

*Ex-showroom Delhi