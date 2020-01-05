Upcoming Revolt Motors dealership spotted in Hyderabad

Revolt Motors is ready to enter the City of Pearls, Hyderabad, an image of its upcoming dealership snapped at Road Number 36, Jubilee Hills in the city has revealed. The electric two-wheeler is currently present in Delhi and Pune. The company plans to enter major cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Ahmedabad as well in the near future.

The company began operations in Delhi while the deliveries in Pune began last month (December 2018). The company’s current portfolio comprises two vehicles – RV 300 and the RV 400. The RV400 is further divided in two variant – Base and Premium. The RV 300 boasts a lower top-speed and but offers a higher range than the RV 400. The RV400 Base and Premium carry the same specifications, although the ‘Premium’ version benefits from features like selectable exhaust note and remote key function.

Buyers can select from two payment methods – Revolt Cash Down and My Revolt Plan – to purchase the Revolt RV 300 and the RV 400 electric motorcycles. The Revolt Cash Down plan is a one-time payment plan in which the customers pay the entire amount for the electric motorcycles at once. Under the Revolt Cash Down plan, the RV 400 and the RV 300 are available for INR 98,999 and INR 84,999 respectively (Cost Before on Road prices and including the FAME II subsidy benefits). These prices do not include registration/RTO, Smart card, insurance and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for three years.

The My Revolt Plan works in monthly instalments. Under the My Revolt Plan, the RV 400 and the RV 300 are available at monthly instalments of INR 3,499 and INR 2,999 respectively. This plan does not require down payments.

In terms of styling, the RV 300 and the RV 400 carry near-identical design, although they are distinguished by the paint theme and technical specifications. The RV 300 and the RV 400 use a single cradle frame with bolted sub-frame. The feature list on both models includes full-LED lighting (indicators, taillight and headlight), digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and real-time bike diagnosis.

Check out the specifications of the RV 300 and the RV 400 in the table below:

Model RV 300 RV 400 Motor 1.5 kW (Hub Motor) 3 kW (Mid Drive) Battery Pack 60V, 2.7 kWh Lithium-Ion 72V, 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion Top Speed 65 km/h (Sports Mode) 85 km/h (Sports Mode) 45 km/h (Normal mode) 65 km/h (Normal mode) 25 km/h (Eco Mode) 45 km/h (Eco Mode) Range 180 km (Eco Mode) 150km (Eco Mode) 110 km (Normal Mode) 100km (Normal Mode) 80 km (Sports Mode) 80km (Sports Mode)

The Revolt RV 300 and the RV 400 do not have a direct rival yet, although we expect to see some electric motorcycles at Auto Expo 2020, models which are planned to be launched later this year.

