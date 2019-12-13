Okinawa Oki100 (Revolt RV400 rival) to debut at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

A report from September this year claimed that the Okinawa electric motorcycle (Revolt RV400 rival) will enter the Indian market in 2019. According to a new report, it vehicle will debut at Auto Expo 2020 and that its launch will take place at a later date. The details were revealed by Okinawa's MD and founder, Jeetender Sharma during an interview with the Financial Express.

Also Read: Gemopai Electric inaugurates its first dealership in Pune

The source report adds that the upcoming electric motorcycle, codenamed Oki100, will enter production by February 2020. Okinawa will target a sub-INR 1 lakh price for its electric motorcycle. Unlike some of the previous Okinawa products that used a few imported parts from China, the Oki100 will be 100% localized. Sharma further added that all Okinawa products will use 100% locally sourced parts. Okinawa currently offers seven models in the Indian market – i-Praise+, Praise Pro, Ridge+, Raise, Ridge 30, Ridge and Praise.

In terms of features, the upcoming Okinawa electric motorcycle will use swappable, Li-ion battery pack that will offer a range of 150 km and support fast charging technology. The top speed of the vehicle will be electronically limited to 100 km/h. The cockpit will feature a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Okinawa will also pass the latest updates to the motorcycles.

The source report claims to have seen the sketches of the final product, and the upcoming motorcycle will be completely different from the concept vehicle that the two-wheeler brand had previously showcased. While the source report has not published the photographs, it claims that the motorcycle will feature an exposed frame. The braking department will include disc brakes on both ends, while the safety net will comprise single-channel ABS.

Also Read: Okinawa Lite electric scooter launched in India at INR 59,990

The Okinawa electric motorcycle will have a price advantage over its direct rivals - the Revolt RV300 and Revolt RV400. The top-spec Revolt RV 400 Premium is offered at an effective price of INR 1,47,963*, while the affordable Revolt RV 300 retails for INR 1,10,963*. Do note that Okinawa AutoTech is also among the few electric two-wheeler manufacturers who comply with the FAME-II norms and benefit from the subsidy.

[Source: FinancialExpress.com]