Revolt Motors commences deliveries in Pune

After Delhi, Revolt Motors has commenced the deliveries of its products in Pune, Maharashtra. The electric two-wheeler brand delivered the first batch of motorcycles in the city on 1 December 2019. Both, the RV 300 and the RV 400 have received a promising response, and the first batch of the electric motorcycles have been sold out.

Also Read: Revolt RV400 - First Ride Review

Part of the positive response to the two electric motorcycles from Revolt Motors can be cited to the easy payment methods offered by the company. Revolt Motors offers the RV300 and the RV 400 through two payment methods – Revolt Cash Down and My Revolt Plan.

Revolt Cash Down allows the customers to pay the entire amount for the electric motorcycles at once. The My Revolt Plan, on the other hand, works in monthly instalments.

The Revolt Cash Down plan brings the RV 400 and the RV 300 for INR 98,999 and INR 84,999 respectively (Cost Before on Road prices). The prices do not include registration/RTO, Smart card, insurance and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for three years. The price, however, includes the FAME II subsidy benefits.

The My Revolt Plan brings the Revolt RV 400 and the RV 300 with monthly instalments of INR 3,499 and INR 2,999 respectively. The My Revolt Plan does not require any down payments. The RV series motorcycles are available through two Revolt Hubs in Pune - Kalyani Nagar and ICC Tech Park, S.B.Road.

Revolt Motors currently offers its products in Delhi and Pune, and it plans to enter Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Ahmedabad in the near future.

The RV 300 has a lower top-speed and but offers a more range than the RV 400. Regular readers would know that Revolt Motors offers the RV 400 in two variants – Standard and Premium. The two variants of the RV 400 carry the exact same specifications, although the ‘Premium’ branded model benefits from additional features like selectable exhaust note and remote key function. Check out the specifications of the RV 300 and the RV 400 in the table below:

Model RV 300 RV 400 Motor 1.5 kW (Hub Motor) 3 kW (Mid Drive) Battery Pack 60V, 2.7 kWh Lithium-Ion 72V, 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion Top Speed 65 km/h (Sports Mode) 85 km/h (Sports Mode) 45 km/h (Normal mode) 65 km/h (Normal mode) 25 km/h (Eco Mode) 45 km/h (Eco Mode) Range 180 km (Eco Mode) 150km (Eco Mode) 110 km (Normal Mode) 100km (Normal Mode) 80 km (Sports Mode) 80km (Sports Mode)

Also Read: Revolt Café Racer - IAB Rendering

In other updates, Revolt Motors has joined hands with Vodafone Idea. The company aims to deliver a smart riding experience to its customers through the new partnership.