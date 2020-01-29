Upcoming Hero Electric motorcycle spied for the first time

Hero Electric is gearing up to expand its product portfolio with the introduction of a new electric motorcycle. The new Hero Electric motorcycle is likely to debut at Auto Expo 2020 next month and it has been partially revealed through spy photographs posted by carandbike.

Also Read: Ather 450X vs Chetak Electric vs TVS iQube - Latest electric scooters compared

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Hero Electric motorcycle will carry roadster-motorcycle styling. Thus, there will be no fairing on the vehicle. The spy shots show a wide handlebar, which should deliver comfortable and upright ergonomics. The bike seems to pack muscular styling along with a sporty, split seat layout. Full-LED lighting hardware (headlight, taillight and indicators) and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster should be available as standard. These features are available on almost all electric two-wheelers from major brands.

The hardware specifications are on the premium side as well, and we can clearly see upside-down telescopic forks at the front. The rear will use a mono-shock suspension to perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring department will comprise petal-type disc brakes on both wheels. The brake levers are positioned on the handlebar (left for rear/right for front).

The mechanical specification will be announced at the unveiling. However, the source report claims that the upcoming motorcycle from Hero Electric will boast a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of 120 km. It will be reportedly priced at INR 1.5 lakh.

The new electric motorcycle will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Ludhiana, Punjab. The current capacity of the plant in Ludhiana stands at 1,00,000 units per annum. The motorcycle from Hero Electric will face competition from the Revolt RV series and the Tork T6X (yet to be launched).

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp makes trademark application for Freedo name

While Hero Electric is working on expanding its product portfolio, Hero MotoCorp is planning to enter the electric two-wheeler space. Hero MotoCorp is reportedly working on introducing the Duet-E electric scooter in the Indian market. Major brands like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have already introduced their respective electric vehicles. Regular readers would know that Hero MotoCorp had showcased the Duet-E electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2016.

[Source: auto.ndtv.com]