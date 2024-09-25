Luxeed R7 EV: Huawei’s All-Electric Challenger to Tesla Model Y

Huawei, in collaboration with Chery, has launched the Luxeed R7, an all-electric mid-size SUV designed to rival the Tesla Model Y. Starting at $36,940, the Luxeed R7 offers competitive pricing and cutting-edge driver assistance technology, aiming to disrupt the EV market.

Powerful Performance and Variants

The Luxeed R7 comes in four variants—Pro, two Max, and Ultra. The starting prices range from RMB 259,800 ($36,940) to RMB 339,800. Volume deliveries for the Max and Ultra variants begin on October 15, while the Pro variant follows on November 15. The R7 received over 30,000 pre-orders within two weeks of its launch.

Built on Huawei’s Giant Whale 800V platform, the Luxeed R7 measures 4,956 mm in length, 1,981 mm in width, and 1,634 mm in height, with a 2,950 mm wheelbase. The Ultra variant features a dual-motor setup, while the rest are single-motor configurations. The R7 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds for the single-motor version, and 3.9 seconds for the dual-motor version.

Impressive Range and Technology

The R7 offers two battery options—82 kWh and 100 kWh—delivering a CLTC range of 667 to 802 kilometers. The vehicle also incorporates Huawei’s Tuling Intelligent Chassis with a smart road recognition system, ensuring a smoother driving experience.

Advanced Driver Assistance

Equipped with Huawei’s Qiankun ADS 3.0 system, the Luxeed R7 promises an advanced driver assistance experience that mimics human driving. The system supports intelligent driving features such as valet parking and vehicle summoning, making it a strong competitor in the EV space.

The Luxeed R7 is poised to challenge the Tesla Model Y with its blend of technology, performance, and competitive pricing, making it a serious contender in the electric SUV market.

