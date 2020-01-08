Exclusive: Hero MotoCorp makes trademark application for Freedo name

You read it first on IndianAutosBlog.com!

Hero MotoCorp has made a trademark application for “Freedo” name. The company could be reserving this name for an upcoming two-wheeler.

Could it be an electric scooter?

Hero MotoCorp’s rival brands like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company are already developing their respective electric products. In fact, Bajaj Auto will launch its first electric two-wheeler, the Chetak, on 14 January.

Hero MotoCorp has a stake in Bengaluru-based start-up Ather Energy. It may use the R&D learnings of Ather Energy to develop its own product. Bajaj Auto opted to revive the Chetak brand and thus used retro-styling for its product. Hero MotoCorp may develop contemporary styling. We could see modern features such as full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console on this upcoming product.

The new electric scooter could work with a smartphone app to offer features such as diagnostics, navigation function, ride history and more. Other hardware specifications may include telescopic forks at the front as part of the shock absorption department. Expect the braking setup to include disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back.

Could it be another internal combustion engine vehicle?

Hero MotoCorp has already introduced the Destini 125, a family-oriented scooter the 125 cc space while the company caters to young buyers through the Maestro Edge 125. Adding another 125 cc scooter may not be a good strategy.

The word Freedo can be associated with Freedom, although the company already has the XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T in its portfolio, and thus it will be safe to write-off an adventure-oriented motorcycle. The 2019 EICMA show witnessed the arrival of the 1.R Concept roadster-segment motorcycle that will join the company’s X-series models (currently comprising Xtreme and XPulse bikes). Thus, the Freedo tag will not go to that series.

Hero MotoCorp is among the list of manufacturers to skip Auto Expo 2020, and thus we may have to wait for some time before we can hear some more details about the Freedo brand.

In other updates, Hero MotoCorp is currently occupied with updating its existing products to comply with the BS-VI emission norms. It recently announced the launch of the BS-VI HF Deluxe. The Splendor iSmart, too, complies with the latest emission norms, and it is available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms in the country.