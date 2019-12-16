BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 makes spy photo debut, features new digital console

Here are the first images of the BS-VI compliant TVS Apache RR 310 much before you were supposed to see them. The spy shots reveal styling and feature upgrades on the BS-VI model.

The styling changes brought along with the BS-VI upgrade for MY2020 will include a new dual-tone paint scheme and refreshed graphics. Also new will be the digital instrument console and the switchgear to access the various functions. In terms of design, the new instrument console has a vertical layout just like the unit of the outgoing model, although the screen is noticeably wider than the BS-IV version.

While the list of functions are not available right now, it is safe to assume that the 2020 Apache RR 310 will carry TVS' SmartXonnect technology. Apart from the regular, ride-related information, the console on the Apache RTR 200 4V also displays:

Achieved top speed

0-60 km/h timer

High-speed alert

Turn-by-turn Navigation (Ride and Tour Mode)

Low fuel warning (Alert and Assist to find the nearest fuel station)

Call and SMS notification

Ride Statistics (Details, records and analysis)

Last Parked Location

Road Side Assistance

Automatic App Launch

Do Not Disturb mode

Auto Reply SMS

High-Speed Alert

Crash alert notification

G-Force measurement

Lean angle display

Unlike the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Apache RTR 200 4V, the RR 310 may not see any significant design changes to the body with the BS-VI upgrade.

Key features will continue to include full LED lighting (indicator, headlight and taillight), full fairing design and split style seats. Similarly, hardware specifications will include inverted telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back to perform the shock absorption duties. Braking setup will comprise disc brakes on both wheels and a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The BS-VI upgrade could lead to a marginal decrease in the performance of the RR 310. The current model, for reference, draws 34 PS of peak power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of max torque at 7,700 rpm from its 312.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, reverse inclined, fuel-injected motor. Needless to say, there will be a price hike too, and we expect that number to be somewhere between INR 10,000-15,000.

