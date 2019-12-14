IAB's Shoeb Kalania among top 3 (media) at TVS NTORQ 125 Call of Design

TVS Motor Company has concluded the first edition of the TVS NTORQ 125 Call of Design contest. IndianAutoBlog.com’s rendering artist Shoeb Kalania was among the top three in the automobile media category of the competition along with Akshay Chitwar from Powerdrift and Bilal Firfiray from BikeWale.

Also Read: BS-VI 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - First Ride Review

The TVS NTORQ 125 that was rendered by IAB’s Shoeb Kalania featured a glossy black finish with unique graphics. The red and grey tone of the graphics, along with the chequered flag and carbon fibre texture on various parts of the scooter, further enhanced its styling. Apart from the graphics, the red highlights were also used for bar-end weights, pillion grab rail and rim stickers.

In the student category, Evanka Thimmaiah from Strate School of Design, Bengaluru won the competition with her rendition of the TVS NTORQ 125, thus winning a brand new NTORQ 125 scooter. Anoop Nellikalayil from National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar, bagged the first runner up prize. Siddharth Sangwan from Industrial Design Center, IIT, Bombay, and Sachin Sing Tensing from National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar were announced as the joint third runners up.

Evanka Thimmaiah’s award-winning design brought a dual-tone paint scheme to the NTORQ 125. The colour combination of black and neon blue gave a very appealing and futuristic look to the 125 cc scooter. The dual-tone finish to the saddle with a honeycomb pattern further enhanced the styling of the vehicle. A similar honeycomb pattern was also seen on the sides of the apron and next to the footboard. Body colour matching highlights were also visible on the front fender and the wheels of the NTORQ 125.

The selection process was split into the Viewer’s Choice Award and Jury Award. Viewer’s Choice Award was through an online poll of #ChoiceOfNtorqians. TVS posted 10 designs on the TVS NTORQ 125 social media handles. Rajat Kushwaha from IIT IDC was the winner for the Viewer’s choice award.

Also Read: TVS Jupiter Classic BS-VI launched at INR 67,911

The design competition had started in August 2019. TVS Motor Company had invited enthusiasts to display their renditions of the TVS NTORQ 125. Over 300 students of 20 top design schools across the country and over 20 journalists from prominent publications had participated in the contest.