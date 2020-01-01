Exclusive: New TVS Rockz 125 spied in India

IndianAutosBlog.com reader Naman Gahlot has shared spy shots of what appears to be the new TVS Rockz 125 step-through scooter. The test mule was photographed at Krishnagiri Highway that is about 80 km away from the TVS Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu.

While the details are scarce, we believe that the new TVS Rockz 125 will not come to the Indian market. Instead, TVS is most likely testing the export-spec version before it goes into production. The vehicle is already available for sale in several South-East Asian markets like Indonesia.

In terms of design, the overall silhouette is identical to the model that is currently available for sale. There are, however, a few tweaks to the design to give it a refreshed look. The apron-mounted front indicators, for example, are noticeably different from the units of the existing version. The creases on the apron of the test mule, too, are noticeably sharper than the current model. The panel that connects to the front apron and spreads across the side of the vehicle has received a few styling upgrades as well.

The cockpit isn’t fully visible in the spy photographs, although the design of the cover appears to be identical to the model that is currently available on sale. The side panel and the tail section look nearly identical on both the versions. The test mule, however, was seen with a luggage rack at the back. The exhaust canister on the test mule is also different from the model that is listed on the company’s Indonesian website.

The current TVS Rockz 125 employs a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC engine that pumps out 9.8 BHP of peak power at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 9.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

Anchoring hardware of the test mule comprises drum brakes on both wheels, although the scooter is listed with a disc brake on TVS Motor Company’s Indonesian website. Shock absorption department includes telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back. The vehicle that is listed on the Indonesian website is equipped with gas-charged rear suspension, although the setup is missing on the test mule.