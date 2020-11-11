Top 5 Upcoming Cars To Look Out For Under 15 Lakh

After a terrible few months of slowdown due to the global pandemic, auto manufacturers are now starting to recover and banking on the upcoming festive season for even better numbers. However, the festive season alone is not the reason automakers are reporting two-digit growth for the last two months. The pent-up demand for vehicles and falling popularity of public transport also take centre stage to the list of reasons. At the moment, multiple forecasts suggest that the re-surging demand could prove to be sustainable, while a few other believe otherwise.

Nonetheless, to push the sales further, manufacturers are launching newer products with every passing day and offering laudable offers on existing ones. If you are planning to buy a new new vehicle in the coming months, here are the top 5 upcoming cars that will cost below INR 15 lakh in India.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is the Japanese brand's bet for a spiritual comeback in India. After realigning their business strategy and discontinuing all the products barring Kicks, Nissan has high hopes from Magnite. In terms of design, the compact SUV gets a large grille with a chrome surround, LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs, faux skid plates and chunky wheel arches at the front. The alloy wheels are a dual-tone affair and the tail lamps are full-LED units. Inside the cabin, the Magnite features cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch display, climate control, rear AC vents, driver’s seat height adjustment and rear armrest.

Powering the car will be the HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, which delivers maximum power of 100 PS and maximum torque of 160 Nm. The HRAO turbo engine is available with either a 5-speed manual or X-TRONIC CVT. There's also a NA 1.0-litre engine which will available with just a manual gearbox. Prices for the Nissan Magnite are expected to start at INR 6 lakh*.

Maruti-Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti-Suzuki has been testing the electric version of the Wagon R since 2018, where 50 prototypes of the vehicle were put to test. It is believed that the electric vehicle will be sold via Maruti Suzuki’s premium, Nexa dealership outlets. In all likelihood, the Maruti Wagon R EV will get premium features like a large SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multifunction steering wheel and automatic gearbox with brake regeneration function. Since the electric vehicle is expected to be a premium product offering in India, the vehicle is expected to get an automatic climate control option.

The Wagon R EV is expected to be offered with a fast charging option that can charge up to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. It is believed that the company will offer a driving range of up to 200 kms. The new model is likely to be based on the Heartect platform that underpins the current-gen ICE powered Wagon R. The Wagon R EV will be India's largest carmaker's entry in to the EV segment and is expected to be priced around INR 8 Lakh*.

Tata Gravitas

After its success with the Harrier, Tata Motors is now set to introduce the Gravitas 7-seater SUV based on the same philosophy, same engines, features and design. The Gravitas is essentially a Harrier with an extra row of seats and an extended rear overhang to accommodate those seats. On offer would be an 8.8-inch infotainment system automatic AC, dedicated AC vents for third-row passengers, a semi-digital instrument panel with a seven-inch MID (multi-information display) and more. We also expect the Gravitas to feature iRA connectivity suite which made its debut on the facelifted Tata Nexon.

In terms of powertrain options, the car will get the same engine as the Harrier. This means that there would be a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine delivering 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard with an option of a six-speed automatic gearbox. However, some reports suggest the Gravitas could get a 400 Nm engine. Tata Gravitas will go up against MG Hector Plus and is expected to be priced upwards of INR 15 lakh*.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio comes from the house that is known around the world for its expertise in high-hauling body types. The Mahindra Scorpio is also among the oldest surviving SUVs of India and still going strong. However, new urban-focused mid SUVs are slowly stealing the thunder from this affordable SUV and for the same reason, Mahindra is all set to launch the all-new Scorpio soon. Spy pictures of the car suggest that the car will be lengthier, taller, wider and will get a larger tailgate for easy ingress and egress.

One of the biggest changes will be in terms of mechanicals. The new Scorpio will come with both petrol and diesel engines options. The petrol model will use an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged motor, while the diesel version will get an updated, more powerful 2.2-litre mHawk unit. The petrol engine will be rated at 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The power and torque figures of the updated oil burner could be higher than the existing unit that makes 130 bhp and 320 Nm. The model lineup will come with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox options.

Tata Altroz EV

Last on our list is the Tata Altroz EV, which has all the makings of a stylish, affordable and frugal EV. Going by what Tata gave us in the form of Nexon EV, we have hardly any doubt about it. The Altroz EV is not too different from its non-EV version except for an exclusive Teal Blue paint option, electric blue accents around the car, a redesigned front air-dam and the lack of a tail-pipe are the differentiating features on the outside. On the inside, the lack of a mechanical gearbox and gear lever means more space in the front. The centre console is split in two, with a floating cubby space on the dashboard and a gear-selector dial in front of the armrest.

The powertrain is the same as the Nexon EV, a single 95 kw electric motor which powers the front wheels and draws energy from a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. Tata stated that the Altroz will beat Nexon’s ARAI-certified 312 km range. In terms of charging, 0-80 per cent charge should take about an hour when plugged into a fast charger. Expect prices for the Tata Altroz EV to start from INR 9 Lakh*.

*ex-showroom prices