Altroz EV & H2X EV will be the next Tata EVs, could be priced under INR 10 lakh - Report

Following the Tigor EV last year, Tata Motors will launch the Nexon EV this year, on the 28th of this month. Its next EV launches in chronological order will be the Altroz EV and the H2X EV (Hornbill EV), reports The Economic Times.

The Tata Altroz EV was previously said to cost around INR 12 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the new report says that it could be priced under INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which would make it a lot more attractive package. The Tata H2X EV would slot below this model as the most affordable Tata EV. The Tata Tiago EV from Auto Expo 2018 seems unlikely to be launched.

The Alfa-Arc platform that underpins the Tata Altroz and the Tata H2X was developed to support pure electric powertrains right from get-go. The same goes for the Omega-Arc platform. Launching the production version of the Tata E-Vision concept that is based on this platform is not commercially feasible, though, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, told The Times of India in an interview this week.

The Nexon EV will feature Tata Motors' Ziptron EV technology. It is fitted with a 30.2 kWh battery pack (IP 67 standard) that offers a range of 312 km and a single electric motor that generates 129 PS and 254 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 4.6 seconds and from 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds.



Along with Ziptron technology, Tata Motors has also introduced a new ZConnect app recently, which will offer 35 connected car features in the Nexon EV. Read about the new app in our detailed report here.

