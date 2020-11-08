The Nissan Magnite was unveiled last month and is expected to be launched in India very soon. While we were waiting for that to happen, the prices of the upcoming compact SUV have been leaked online. Now, whether these figures are what Nissan would actually be using or not, we’ll get to know only once the company launches the vehicle.

As per the leaked Nissan Magnite price list, the new car would be cheaper than most of its rivals. The base XE trim is likely to cost INR 5.50 lakh* whereas the range-topping XV Premium CVT model would carry a sticker price of INR 9.55 lakh*. For reference, the Hyundai Venue price starts at INR 6.75 lakh* and, on the other hand, the base price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is INR 8.40 lakh*.

Following is the detailed variant-wise leaked (expected) price list of the Nissan Magnite:

Variant Price* 1.0 XE INR 5.50 lakh 1.0 XL INR 6.25 lakh 1.0 XV INR 6.75 lakh 1.0 XV Premium INR 7.65 lakh 1.0 Turbo XL INR 7.25 lakh 1.0 Turbo XV INR 7.75 lakh 1.0 Turbo XV Premium INR 8.65 lakh 1.0 Turbo XL CVT INR 8.15 lakh 1.0 Turbo XV CVT INR 8.65 lakh 1.0 Turbo XV Premium CVT INR 9.55 lakh

The Nissan Magnite belongs to the compact SUV segment, which is currently one of the hottest segments in the country, and, thus, has garnered quite some attention even before its launch. One of the USPs of the car has to be its design. Some of its key exterior elements include sleek LED headlamps, attractive LED DRLs, large grille with chrome embellishments, and more.

While we can tell the pros and cons of the new Nissan Magnite once we get our hands on it after it’s launched but if this leaked pricing is indeed the actual pricing of the car then Nissan has produced a really tough contender and, perhaps, even a winner!

[Source: autocarindia.com]

*Ex-showroom