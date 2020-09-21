While there is no concrete news about the launch date of Tata Harrier’s seven-seater version, reports citing sources close to the matter have suggested that the Gravitas will be introduced in the Indian market by the end of this year or early next year. Once launched, the SUV will go up against the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

Speculations suggest that the car will arrive in several colour options, but unlike Harrier, there won't be the signature Dark Edition as Harrier is more sports inclined SUV and Gravitas is more utility inclined model. Designer Shoeb R Kalania has rendered the Gravitas to show you how the car could look like in the Dark Edition.

As one can notice, the Gravitas Dark Edition comes with a blacked-out front grille alongside a few chrome elements on the front fascia. The black shade is carried to the roof rails, door handles and the ORVMs. Also benefiting from the black treatment are the alloy wheels that look impressive. Shoeb has also added a personal touch by putting a Dark Edition badge below the A-pillar.

The Dark Edition treatment will be carried inside the cabin as well with full black upholstery and trim option to add the sporty touch. The regular Gravitas will get dual colour trim with tan-brown or beige combination with black as in the Harrier.

As against its 5-seater sibling, the Gravitas will measure 63 mm longer and 83 mm wider to accommodate the additional row of seating. It will boast of features including LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, integrated roof rails, stepped roof, sunroof, updated set of 18-inch alloy wheels and much more. In terms of dimensions, the all-new Tata Gravitas will be 4,661 mm long, 1,894 mm wide and will have a wheelbase of 1,786 mm.

The Tata Gravitas is reportedly set to arrive in 6-seater as well as 7-seater options and will climb to become the company’s flagship offering in India. Mechanically, we expect the car to arrive with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that puts out 168 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options in the car will include a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This is the same engine that powers the 2020 Tata Harrier.

[Source: indianauto.com]