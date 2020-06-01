The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio (codename: Mahindra Z101) has been spied up close in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. Road testing of the upcoming Mahindra SUV seems to have restarted.

Introduced in 2002, the Scorpio has been a game-changing SUV for Mahindra. Come 2021, it will be completely transformed into a whole new SUV with an entirely different design inside-out. The 2021 Scorpio will feature a whole new body with improved proportions, new character lines and a stronger structure for enhanced safety. It will be traditionally boxy, though. Spy shots suggest that the next-gen model will be wider.

At the front, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will likely feature large headlamps on the flanks of a large radiator grille with vertical slots, split lower air intake and a chunky bumper, all in a fresh design. The windshield should be more steeply raked.

On the sides, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio should have bigger rectangular mirrors, a steeper rise in the belt line, rectangular rear windows and narrower quarter glass panels. At the rear, it will have a side-opening tailgate in the traditional style but not as upright. The more forward-leaning tailgate will add to the modernised character of the compact SUV.

Reports suggest that the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will sit on an updated version of the old model's ladder-frame chassis. Engine options may include a 140 HP 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 163 HP 1.5-litre mStallion T-GDi petrol unit. Key features of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio may include projector headlamps, LED tail lights, large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, reverse parking camera and standard dual-front airbags.

Mahindra plans to launch the next-gen Scorpio in India in the second quarter of 2021 (April-June 2021). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: wheelbhp.com]