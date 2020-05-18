The 2020 Hyundai Creta and the VW T-Roc are two of the most feature-loaded SUVs in their segments right now. However, the former is manufactured in India and priced from INR 9.89 lakh*, while the VW T-Roc costs double that price because of being an import, that too a CBU one.

While both the SUVs portrait premium styling and technologies on board, the Hyundai Creta definitely has an upper hand over the pricier VW T-Roc, when it comes to comfort and convenience features. Following are ten such features which make the Hyundai Creta look like a better value for money offering over the VW T-Roc:

1. Two-tier headlamps

The new second generation Hyundai Creta follows one of the most popular recent design trends among SUVs – split headlamps. In a split fashion, the lower housing of the headlamps of Hyundai Creta gets triple LED projectors stacked within C-shaped daytime running LEDs, the latter of which is segmented into three parts.

In comparison, the VW T-Roc gets trapezoidal headlamp clusters, which do incorporate dual LED projectors, with the daytime running LEDs positioned lower on the front bumper.

2. Air purifier

The Hyundai Creta becomes the second compact SUV after Kia Seltos to feature an air purifier within the cabin, which aids in making the cabin a fresher place to be in. This air purifier system has its display placed at the back of the front centre armrest, which shows up AQI level (air quality index) as soon as the ignition of the vehicle is turned on.

To operate the system, the ‘Auto Healthy Air’ option can be selected from the infotainment screen or smartphone app. The Volkswagen T-Roc simply lacks this feature, which is likely to be in more demand than ever now because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

3. Voice-operated panoramic sunroof

Both Hyundai Creta and VW T-Roc are equipped with a panoramic sunroof that covers the majority of the roof area. However, the Hyundai Creta offers the additional convenience of controlling the panoramic sunroof by voice commands. The opening and closing of sunroof can be done by giving a voice command after saying ‘Hello Bluelink’.

4. 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

The presence of a large touchscreen infotainment system is common in both the premium sub-compact SUVs, with features like Android Auto and Apple Carplay and . However, in the Hyundai Creta, the screen in a bigger, 10.25-inch HD display.

5. Wireless charger

Hyundai was the first the company in India to start offering wireless charger in affordable models. The company offers has been offering it models as small as the Grand i10 Nios. The 2020 Creta, too, is available with wireless charger. Given how tech-savvy the young generation is, it is a really attractive feature for many now. However, the VW T-Roc, despite being such a pricier vehicle, misses out on this feature.

6. Bose premium sound system

There is another area of high competition among SUVs in India right now, and that is with the premium audio systems they feature. Like the Kia Seltos, the Hyundai Creta features an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system. The Volkswagen T-Roc does away with an in-house 6-speaker audio system.

7. Driver rear view monitor

Driver rear view monitor allows the driver to see the rearview while forward driving, basically without engaging the reverse gear. The VW T-Roc doesn’t get have this feature.

8. Ventilated front seats

A feature available in mainly Hyundai and Kia models in the mass market segment, ventilated front seats are a great boon in extreme weather conditions. Unlike the VW T-Roc, the all-new Hyundai Creta does feature ventilated front seats.

9. Powered driver’s seat

This is one glaring omission in the VW T-Roc, as the feature of powered driver’s seat is gradually becoming a norm in premium B-SUVs. The Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta both come with this feature. Instead, the VW T-Roc settles for manually adjustable six-way driver’s seat.

10. Twin tip exhaust

The Hyundai Creta, in its turbocharged petrol variants, comes with dual exhaust ports at the rear to go well with the overall sporty character. The VW T-Roc doesn't come with this feature, although that's not a major let-down.

The Hyundai Creta is being offered with a variety of engine and gearbox combinations to choose from. However, it is the 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm) which offers direct competition to the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm) of the VW T-Roc. The engines in both the SUVs are paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The VW T-Roc is available in one fully loaded variant, which is priced at INR 19.99 lakh*, which is almost three lakh more than the range-topping turbocharged petrol variant of the Hyundai Creta, which is priced at INR 17.20 lakh*. However, the VW T-Roc tries to justify its premium positioning over the Hyundai Creta with a bigger body and other features, which you can know about here. The first lot of the SUV has been almost sold out.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi.