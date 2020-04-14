VW T-Roc almost sold out in India, local assembly possible - Report

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen (India), has revealed that the VW T-Roc is “almost sold out”. Moreover, he has disclosed that it could be locally assembled.

Volkswagen launched the T-Roc in India taking the benefit of the relaxed import norms that allow companies to sell up to 2,500 imported vehicles annually without homologating them in the country. The company currently imports it as a CBU, and hence the sticker price of INR 19.99 (ex-showroom). Do keep in mind that this price is applicable for only an introductory period, and so, in a month or two, the premium B-SUV will become even costlier.

The demand for the T-Roc in India is at a level which would motivate Volkswagen to locally assemble it. “At the moment there’s a lot of pull, then obviously one opportunity is P & C (Parts and Components assembly),” Knapp said. However, he ruled out manufacturing the T-Roc in the country. “I don’t think we will go for a fully built unit here,” he said. The company currently imports the premium sub-compact SUV to India from Portugal.

The VW T-Roc is available in India in a single configuration. The premium small SUV measures 4,342 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width and 1,573 mm in height. It has a 2,590 mm wheelbase. It offers 445 litres of cargo space. Under the hood, there’s a 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 150 PS at 5,000-6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,500 rpm.

The VW T-Roc features a first-in-segment Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which is basically a cylinder deactivation system in layman’s terms. This system deactivates two out of the four cylinders of the engine when it understands that the driving pattern is relaxed, basically on the basis of the required rpm. It helps in reducing fuel consumption.

LED headlamps, separate LED DRLs, 17-inch Mayfield diamond-cut alloy wheels, black ORVMs and roof and LED tail lamps are the exterior highlights of the VW T-Roc. On the inside, this SUV features Climatronic dual-zone automatic climate control, Composition media 10.25-inch Active Info Display, 8-inch Composition Media infotainment system, paddle shifters, heated front seats and much more.

6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamp, front and rear disc brakes and heated ORVMs are some of the main safety features of the VW T-Roc.

The deliveries of the VW T-Roc were scheduled to commence in mid-April. However, the date has been postponed because of the ongoing national lockdown. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.

