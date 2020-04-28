Top 10 MG 360M features not offered in the Maruti Ertiga - IAB picks

Following the MG Hector Plus, the next high-volume MG launch in India will be the MG 360M. The upcoming compact MPV will go head-to-head with the Maruti Ertiga. It will be more advanced in many aspects.

Below are the top 10 MG 360M features that are unavailable in the Maruti Ertiga:

Electric sunroof

In recent years, electric sunroof has become one of the most aspirational features in India. While there are a number of compact SUVs and sedans featuring a sunroof, there is no compact MPV in our market which features a sunroof. The MG 360M is the first model in its segment to feature an electric sunroof.

Digital instrument cluster

Thanks to Renault Kwid, automakers have finally started offering digital instrument cluster in their low-cost models as well, vehicles costing under INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Maruti Ertiga is yet to get a fully digital instrument cluster, the MG 360M is already equipped with this trending feature. Currently, no affordable MPV in India is available with a digital instrument cluster.

Captain seats

The Maruti XL6 is sold as a separate product, and so, it is right to say that the Maruti Ertiga isn't available with captain seats. Customers in the market for a six-seater MPV are compelled to go for the wannabe-SUV right now, but that won't be the case following the MG 360M's launch. The MG 360M is a six-seater MPV by default. Yes, it's made only with captain seats in the middle row. That's not all, the seats come with leather upholstery, and that's another feature missing in the Maruti Ertiga.

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Maruti Ertiga was recently updated with a new 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system. However, when compared, the MG 360M is equipped with a more modern and slightly bigger 8-inch touchscreen unit. Expect it to be offered with a slew of connected vehicle services as well, which would give an additional upper hand.

Electrically adjustable driver’s seat

This is another feature which has started making its way in premium SUV segments, with SUVs like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and MG Hector already available with it. However, in the MPV space, none of the models, including the Maruti Ertiga, can be had with a power driver's seat. Thankfully, the MG 360M does have this feature.

Cruise control

Apart from the captain seats, another feature which is present in the Maruti XL6 but not in its more conservative donor model, the Maruti Ertiga, is cruise control. Cruise control definitely is a handy feature for an MPV, a kind of vehicle which is usually driven frequently for long highway journeys. The MG 360M will offer the convenience of driving it in a relaxed manner with cruise control.

Heated ORVMs

Not many India-made vehicles feature heated ORVMs, but the Mahindra XUV300 and the MG Hector do. This feature allows defogging of the ORVMs in foggy conditions and is usually operated along with the front defogger. The MG 360M will likely become the first MPV in its segment to feature heated ORVMs.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

While the safety feature of a tyre pressure monitoring system is becoming a common thing nowadays, with even the recently launched Hyundai Verna getting one, no Maruti Suzuki vehicle, including the Ertiga, gets this feature. The MG 360M will become the most affordable MPV in India to feature a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Rear disc brakes

Rear disc brakes have slowly started becoming available in vehicles priced from under INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Maruti Ertiga isn't one of them, though. Unlike this compact MPV, the MG 360M features rear disc brakes and thus be safer.

Dual tone alloy wheels

The grey or gunmetal theme for alloy wheels is becoming a passé, and machined dual-tone alloy wheels are more popular now. Even the entry-level hatchbacks are getting dual-tone alloy wheels, and the MG 360M too gets a set of them. This is another feature which is absent in the Maruti Ertiga, for it gets gunmetal theme alloy wheels. Thus, the MG 360M looks more premium when viewed from the sides. The Chinese MPV is also 220 mm longer, and so, there's also the advantage of better road presence.

Based on the Baojun 360, the MG 360M showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 had a 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled to a CVT. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 105 PS of maximum power and 135 Nm of peak torque output. Thus, the outputs are very close to those of the Maruti Ertiga. MG will likely launch the 360M in India 2021.

