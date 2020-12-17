These Are The Best Ford Cars In India Under INR 10 Lakh

While the general population acclimatized with post-Covid normalcy, the auto industry is slowly recovering with incremental growth every month. With people looking to buy used and new cars for personal mobility to avoid travelling on public transport, automakers are anticipating green in the sub-INR-10 lakh car segments, the most sought-after in India. Hence, if you are in the market looking for your next car here are your options bets from Ford India, all priced under INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is one of India's most popular compact SUV, and is priced between INR 8.19 lakh and INR 11.73 lakh*. Launched in 2013, the EcoSport is available in six variants - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Titanium+, Thunder and S. In India, the EcoSport rivals the Maruti Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Kia Sonet.

The Ford EcoSport can seat five people and is offered with a choice of two 1.5-litre engine options - a petrol unit that has an output of 122PS and 149Nm and a diesel that produces 100PS and 215Nm of torque. While the petrol engine gets a choice of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox options, the 1.5-litre diesel only gets the 5-speed manual option. In terms of safety, the car gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control and hill start assist.

In terms of features, the EcoSport gets an 8-inch or 9-inch SYNC3 touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, automatic climate control, auto projector headlamps and cruise control. It also gets a push-button start, rain-sensing wipers and a sunroof. Moreover, you also get paddle shifters when you opt for the Titanium AT variant. The new FordPass connected car tech suite is offered as standard across all variants.

Ford Figo

The Ford Figo is the brand's smallest car in India and is offered in four petrol-powered variants - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, and Titanium BLU, all priced between INR 5.39 lakh and INR 6.95 lakh*. The BS-VI Figo diesel is offered in three variants - Trend, Titanium, and Titanium BLU, priced from INR 6.86 lakh to INR 7.85 lakh*. In the Indian market, the car goes up against the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. In terms of features, the car gets up to six airbags, Ford Pass connected car tech, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and push-button start/stop. It also gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. You also get sporty cosmetics in the top-spec Titanium Blu variant.

Powering the Figo is Ford's latest BS-VI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 96 PS of power and 119 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 100 PS and 215 Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT. The Figo’s mileage has gone down with its BS-6 updates, down from 20.4 kmpl to 18.5 kmpl and from 25.5 kmpl to 24.4 kmpl for the petrol and diesel variants, respectively. It misses out on an automatic option for now.

Ford Freestyle

The Freestyle is a rugged hatchback based on the Figo platform and its petrol-powered variants start at INR 5.99 lakh and go up to INR 7.69 lakh*. The diesel variants cost between INR 7.64 lakh and INR 8.79 lakh*. The petrol-powered versions are available in five variants - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Titanium+ and Flair. While the diesel-powered Freestyle comes in four - Trend, Titanium, Titanium+ and Flair. The list of features in the Ford Freestyle includes auto headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, Ford Pass connected car tech, and push-button start/stop, among others. Similarly, the safety palette consists of six airbags, Active Rollover Protection and ABS with EBD.

Under the hood, the car comes with a 1.2-litre petrol that produces 96PS and 120Nm. You also get a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 100PS and 215Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and the Freestyle does not get an automatic option. The fuel efficiency of both engines have also reduced after the BS-6 update. Compared to the outgoing version, the petrol engine's claimed mileage has gone down from 19 kmpl to 18.5 kmpl, while the diesel engine’s fuel efficiency now stands at 23.8 kmpl, compared to the previous figure of 24.4 kmpl.

Ford Aspire

The Ford Aspire, like the Freestyle, is again based on the Figo platform. It is a compact sedan that goes up against a few of the most popular badges in India. This includes the Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura. The BS-VI version of the Aspire starts at INR 5.99 lakh and goes up to INR 7.44 lakh* for the petrol variants. Meanwhile, the Aspire diesel retails between INR 7.49 lakh and INR 8.34 lakh*. The variants include - Trend, Titanium, and Titanium+. The petrol-powered Aspire is the only one to be offered with the entry-level Ambiente trim.

Ford's sub-4m sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit that delivers 96PS and 119Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel, on the other hand, makes 100PS and 215Nm of torque. Both engines are only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox option. Again, the mileage figures of both engines have gone down with its BS-6 upgrade, from 20.4 kmpl to 18.5 kmpl (petrol) and 26.1 kmpl to 24.4 kmpl (diesel). The new Aspire benefits from six airbags, auto headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, Ford Pass connected car tech and push-button start/stop.

*Ex-showroom prices