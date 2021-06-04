Ford Endeavour Modified With Massive 26-inch Wheels - Looks Rad!

The Ford Endeavour is one of the most revered 4x4 SUVs in our country and it is a true legend in that sense. The Endeavour's butch and unapologetic character has also made it a very popular vehicle in the aftermarket modification scene. In fact, it makes for a great canvas for off-road enthusiasts and 4x4 purists to spec the SUV as per their imagination. Here, we have one such example of a modified Ford Endeavour, but not quite like you'd expect an Endeavour to be modified.

This Ford Endeavour can be seen fitted with 26-inch silver petal-spoked alloy wheels, wrapped in low profile tyres, and it completely changes the look and stance of the Endeavour. As standard, the Endeavour rides of 18-inch wheels, so this is a huge step up to 26-inches. The petal-spoked design is quite stylish and the silver contrasts well with the all-black Endeavor. However, these ginormous wheels do look like an odd fitment on an SUV such as the Endeavour.

These larger wheels will inevitably also have an effect on the ride and handling balance of the car. In fact, the ride quality will be considerably harsher than with stock wheels and the handling will also be altered. It is also worth noting that larger alloy wheels with low profile tyres are much more prone to damage under hard impact at higher speeds over deep potholes. Given the condition of Indian roads, this is something worth keeping in mind when you encounter deep potholes. It must be said that the wheels alone considerably change the look of the car.

Apart from the wheels, there are no other major modifications on this Endeavour. However, the all-black paint on this Endeavour is certainly an aftermarket job as Ford did not offer the option of black color on the Endeavour until the introduction of the Endeavour Sport model. The faux silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers have also been blacked-out. The chrome-finished grille, door handles and badges on the front fender add a welcome contrast to the all-black theme. This also seems to be a pre-facelift model of the Endeavour, as it misses out on the smoked-out headlamps.

Currently, the Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that has been tuned to produce 170hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque. This engine solely comes mated to a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Although gearbox options are very limited in the Endeavour, it must be said that the 10-speed unit is one of the best in its class. It also comes with a full-time four-wheel-drive system. Prices for the Ford Endeavour currently range between INR 29.99 - 36.25 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

