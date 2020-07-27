2021 Ford EcoSport Rendered In All-New Bronco-Like Avatar

The all-new Ford Bronco has gathered a lot of interest since the time Ford released new pictures and videos of showing the re-incarnated SUV in action. We even reported the fact that Ford had now doubled the production run of Ford Bronco First Edition models as a result of the high demand. However, Ford has also been working on a new, smaller SUV which is likely to slot under the Bronco Sport and build under the Ford-Mahindra JV. New digital rendering released online shows a Bronco-like rendition of the Ford EcoSport. This could be the all-new 2021 replacement for the ageing compact SUV.

The re-imagined Ford EcoSport looks quite appealing in the render. In the front, you get a Bronco-like squared-off design, with the grille and headlamps housed within a one-piece panel that runs the width of the car. The headlights get projector lamps and semi-circle design for the LED DRLs. The grille, on the other hand, gets a 6-slat design with ‘ECOSPORT’ emblazoned right in the centre, similar to the Bronco’s styling. The bumper gets a simpler design with an air dam in the middle, horizontally-stacked fog lamps on either side and a black plastic lower half with another air dam in the middle. The square design continues towards the side profile, finished off in a two-tone, floating-roof design. In the render, the 2021 Ford EcoSport features split-style five-spoke alloys finished in a gun-metal grey. Look at its rear profile and the design in the render continues to impress. All pillars have also been blacked out, with the D-pillar featuring a kink in the blacked-out panel. This gives the impression of a large, one-piece window covering the rear and both rear-quarters. The tail lamps, on the other hand, get more of a Ford Explorer-like design and feature wrap-wrap styling. A highlight here is the EcoSport emblem which sits boldly in the middle, spelled out from one end to the other. The bumper, on this side, has been given a black plastic finish and really adds to the rugged look.

In terms of performance, the 2021 India-spec Ford EcoSport is likely to feature an engine out of Mahindra’s mStallion range. In this case, it could be the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit which is capable of making 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a 6-speed MT and a DCT.

IMAGE SOURCE: behance.net