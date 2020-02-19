BS-VI Ford Figo, Aspire & Freestyle - Prices, variants & changes detailed

Following the BS-VI Ecosport and BS-VI Endeavour, Ford has launched the BS-VI Figo, BS-VI Aspire and BS-VI Freestyle cross-hatch in India. The prices of these models start at INR 5.39 lakh*, INR 5.99 lakh* and INR 5.89 lakh* respectively.

With the BS-VI update, the entry-level Ford Figo has become costlier by INR 16,000. The entry-level Ford Freestyle is now INR 2,000 cheaper.

The BS-VI update has made the Figo diesel to cost around INR 26,000-30,000 more. Interestingly the prices of the Aspire have dropped by up to IN 28,000 with the BS-VI update. It is only the 1.5-L diesel 'Trend' variant of the Aspire whose prices have increased (by INR 12,000). Similarly, the majority of the variants of the BS-VI Freestyle undercut their respective BS-IV counterparts by a significant margin. While prices of its select variants remain unchanged.

The 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines have been updated to meet the required BS-VI emission norms. The former now churns out slightly lower, 96 PS and 119 Nm as against 96 PS and 120 Nm before. The diesel engine's outputs, on the other hand, remains unaltered at 100 PS and 215 Nm. The engines come mated to the same 5-speed manual gearbox.

The drop in the prices of select configurations of the Aspire and Freestyle both is likely due to “increased localisation and alignment of features”.

The Figo Titanium now comes with newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels but misses out on a majority of previous features such as the rear defogger and wiper, automatic climate control system, a reverse camera, touchscreen infotainment system and front fog lamps. The Aspire in its top-grade Titanium+ no longer features Ford's Sync 3 system.

Ford has confirmed that all the three new BS-VI models will benefit from its in-car connectivity suite called FordPass which will be standard across all variants.