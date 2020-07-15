Expanding its EcoSport line-up, Ford has introduced a new variant of the compact SUV in India. It is called the 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium AT and as you would have guessed it by the name, yes, it comes with an automatic transmission that too at a much affordable price of INR 10.66 lakh*.

Until now, the 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium+ AT was the only variant of the car which was available with automatic transmission for INR 11.56 lakh*. Now, with the launch of the new EcoSport Titanium AT, Ford has given its customers a much affordable option to enjoy the ownership of its best-selling compact SUV with an automatic transmission.

Speaking at the launch of the new 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium AT, Vinay Raina, Executive Director for Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India, said:

With the new Titanium trim in the 2020 EcoSport line-up, we wish more consumers to enjoy the convenience of an automatic without compromising on the fun-of-driving. The outstanding value on offer will ensure that consumers no longer settle for underwhelming automatic technologies available in the market.

The new 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium AT offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which is coupled to the company’s latest BS6-compliant 1.5L 3-cylinder petrol engine. This powerplant is capable of delivering 122PS of power and 149Nm of peak torque. To further improve the driving experience of the new EcoSport Titanium AT, Ford has also incorporated paddle-shifters, which is a segment-first. Other features such as cruise control, push start/stop button, touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation can also be found in the new EcoSport Titanium AT.

Also Read: Ford Hyundai Creta rival for India new information confirmed

In fact, the new variant is the only automatic compact SUV in its price range to offer globally-renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPass, a one-stop smartphone app fulfilling diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, owners of the new EcoSport Titanium AT trim will be able to perform several vehicle operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPass app.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi