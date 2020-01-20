BS-VI Ford EcoSport launched at INR 8.04 lakh

With the BS-VI deadline just a few months away (1 April 2020), Ford India has finally kicked-off its BS-VI line-up with the 2020 EcoSport SUV. The prices of which start from INR 8.04 lakh* for the BS-VI EcoSport petrol, while the BS-VI EcoSport diesel commence at INR 8.54 lakh*. Unlike other manufacturers, Ford has managed to conceal the BS-VI pricing change considerably well. The overall difference in the prices of the model is roughly INR 13,000 on both petrol and diesel variants.

Another interesting bit of information here is that the company has axed the 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine for our market. The EcoSport is now available only with a BS-VI 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which delivers 122 PS and 149 Nm of torque, and a BS-VI 1.5-litre diesel engine which has been rated to deliver 100 PS and 215 Nm of torque. The former comes teamed-up with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission, while the latter is available with a a single 5-speed manual gearbox.

The BS-VI Ford Ecosport will be available in a total of 13 variants for our market. The seven of which will be 1.5 petrol based variants while rest will be the 1.5-litre diesel engine variants.

Below is the revised pricing of the BS-VI Ford EcoSport:

Variants New Price* 2020 Ford EcoSport BS VI Old Price* Ford EcoSport BS IV FORD ECOSPORT – 1.5l Ti-VCT PETROL Ambiente MT INR 804,000 INR 791,000 Trend MT INR 884,000 INR 871,000 Titanium MT INR 963,000 INR 950,000 Titanium MT Thunder INR 1,053,000 INR 1,040,000 Titanium+ MT INR 1,053,000 INR 1,040,000 Titanium+ MT Sports INR 1,108,000 NA Titanium+ Automatic INR 1,143,000 INR 1,130,000 FORD ECOSPORT – 1.5l TDCi DIESEL Ambiente MT INR 854,000 INR 841,000 Trend MT INR 934,000 INR 921,000 Titanium MT INR 999,900 INR 999,900 Titanium MT Thunder INR 1,103,000 INR 1,090,000 Titanium+ MT INR 1,103,000 INR 1,090,000 Titanium+ MT Sports INR 1,158,000 INR 1,145,000

As shown in the price difference table (above), while prices of majority of the variants have been hiked by just around INR 13,000, the 1.5 diesel Titanium pricing remains unchanged even post the BS-VI update.

The 2020 Ford EcoSport is available with features such as six airbags, SYNC 3 infotainment system, 8-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity (on the top-of-the-line EcoSport S) and a 9-inch touchscreen-based, infotainment system & embedded navigation on most of its variants. The list of its driver assistance features include automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, among others.

Also Read: Ford discontinues select colours, 1.5L engine & AT from Figo, Aspire & Freestyle

In other reports, the development of the next-gen Ford EcoSport (codename Ford BX775) has begun in Brazil.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi