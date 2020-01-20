BS-VI Ford EcoSport launched at INR 8.04 lakh

20/01/2020
With the BS-VI deadline just a few months away (1 April 2020), Ford India has finally kicked-off its BS-VI line-up with the 2020 EcoSport SUV. The prices of which start from INR 8.04 lakh* for the BS-VI EcoSport petrol, while the BS-VI EcoSport diesel commence at INR 8.54 lakh*. Unlike other manufacturers, Ford has managed to conceal the BS-VI pricing change considerably well. The overall difference in the prices of the model is roughly INR 13,000 on both petrol and diesel variants.

2020 Ford Ecosport
The BS-VI Ford Ecosport will be available with a standard three-year/1,00,000km warranty.

Another interesting bit of information here is that the company has axed the 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine for our market. The EcoSport is now available only with a BS-VI 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which delivers 122 PS and 149 Nm of torque, and a BS-VI 1.5-litre diesel engine which has been rated to deliver 100 PS and 215 Nm of torque. The former comes teamed-up with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission, while the latter is available with a a single 5-speed manual gearbox.

The BS-VI Ford Ecosport will be available in a total of 13 variants for our market. The seven of which will be 1.5 petrol based variants while rest will be the 1.5-litre diesel engine variants.

Below is the revised pricing of the BS-VI Ford EcoSport:

VariantsNew Price*

2020 Ford EcoSport BS VI

Old Price*

Ford EcoSport BS IV

FORD ECOSPORT – 1.5l Ti-VCT PETROL
Ambiente MTINR 804,000INR 791,000
Trend MTINR 884,000INR 871,000
Titanium MTINR 963,000INR 950,000
Titanium MT ThunderINR 1,053,000INR 1,040,000
Titanium+ MTINR 1,053,000INR 1,040,000
Titanium+ MT SportsINR 1,108,000NA
Titanium+ AutomaticINR 1,143,000INR 1,130,000
FORD ECOSPORT – 1.5l TDCi DIESEL
Ambiente MTINR 854,000INR 841,000
Trend MTINR 934,000INR 921,000
Titanium MTINR 999,900INR 999,900
Titanium MT ThunderINR 1,103,000INR 1,090,000
Titanium+ MTINR 1,103,000INR 1,090,000
Titanium+ MT SportsINR 1,158,000INR 1,145,000

As shown in the price difference table (above), while prices of majority of the variants have been hiked by just around INR 13,000, the 1.5 diesel Titanium pricing remains unchanged even post the BS-VI update.

The 2020 Ford EcoSport is available with features such as six airbags, SYNC 3 infotainment system, 8-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity (on the top-of-the-line EcoSport S) and a 9-inch touchscreen-based, infotainment system & embedded navigation on most of its variants. The list of its driver assistance features include automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, among others.

Ford EcoSport Petrol AT review side
Also Read: Ford discontinues select colours, 1.5L engine & AT from Figo, Aspire & Freestyle

In other reports, the development of the next-gen Ford EcoSport (codename Ford BX775) has begun in Brazil.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Ford EcoSport - Image Gallery

