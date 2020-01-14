Ford discontinues select colours, 1.5L engine & AT from Figo, Aspire & Freestyle

Ford has discontinued the 1.5L TiVCT petrol engine and the 6-speed automatic transmission from the Figo, and Aspire. It has also stopped offering select colour options in these models, and even in the Freestyle. The company has communicated these changes to dealers.

The aforementioned 1.5L TiVCT petrol engine is the most potent engine money can buy in the Ford Figo and Ford Aspire's segment. This naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill produces 123 PS at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 6-speed automatic transmission in question is offered exclusively with this engine, and it's a conventional torque converter unit - another segment-exclusive. An automatic transmission will become available in these cars again at a future date, Ford has confirmed.

The company used to offer the 1.5L TiVCT petrol engine and the 6-speed AT in the Figo and the Aspire in a single Titanium variant only. These configurations have been taken down from the website already and the availability will be subject to stock at dealerships now.

Ford offers only the smaller, 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine which churns out 96 PS of maximum power and 120 Nm of peak torque and the 1.5L TDCi diesel engine which develops 100 PS and 215 Nm of peak torque in its Figo and Aspire now. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard. The same is the case with the Freestyle.

Ford has also stopped offering the Absolute Black paint scheme in the Figo, Aspire and the Freestyle. The company has discontinued the Deep Impact Blue paint scheme also from the Figo and the Aspire.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Ford Figo AT retails at INR 7.70 lakh*, while the Aspire AT costs INR 9.10 lakh*. In other new developments, it has come to notice that Ford is planning to launch Endeavour with a 2.0L diesel engine and 10-speed automatic transmission soon.

*Ex-showroom, India

[Image Source: ZigWheels]