Ford Mustang Mach-E Rendered In Indian-ised 7-Seater Guise

It was in November 2019 when Ford revealed its first all-electric SUV - the Mustang Mach-E. Following its debut, there were reports about the Mustang Mach-E making it to India sometime in 2021. However, the global pandemic has disrupted most launch schedules since then and currently, there are no words of the Mustang Mach-E launching in India anytime this year. That said, we are still hopeful that Ford will bring it to our shores sooner than later, and in that spirit, here we have a rendering of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but with a unique twist.

One of the newest trends in the Indian SUV scene is of the 7-seater derivates of smaller, 5-seater SUVs, something that gave birth to the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari. In a similar fashion, here we have a rendering video of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, where it has been Indian-ised and imagined as a 7-seater SUV. This rendering of the Mustang Mach-E has been created by digital rendering artist Shoeb R. Kalania and uploaded on his Youtube channel. If Mach-E makes it to India in this guise, we reckon it will sell much better than its immediate rivals, the upcoming Audi e-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace.

To make this into a 7-seater SUV, the Mustang Mach-E has been stretched past its C-pillar, with an increased rear overhang. There, however, has been no change to the wheelbase of the SUV. The rear section in this rendering is completely new with a more upright tailgate. The sloping roofline of the standard Mach-E has been ditched in favour of a taller and flatter roof to make way for headroom for passengers in the third row. The SUV also gets a more muscular rear quarter along with a prominent rear quarter glass area. In fact, the entire window line has had to be revised along with a slightly tweaked rear door as well.

The new silver garnish along the window line provides a nice contrast to the bulk of the body. In fact, it must be admitted that the Ford Mustang Mach-E looks quite proportionate and appealing even in this 7-seater guise. It almost looks like a proper full-size SUV. To further improve the stance of this 7-seater Mach E, this rendering has been specced with larger alloy wheels and it also boasts of added ground clearance. The fluidic and smooth design lines of the crossover-inspired aesthetics of the standard Mach-E continue to compliment the look of its 7-seater sibling as well.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is available with two battery pack sizes and three output configurations. The entry-level variant uses a single motor that delivers power to the rear wheels with power sourced from either a 75 kWh battery and 258 PS motor or a 99 kWh battery and 289 PS motor. The system will deliver 416 Nm of peak torque in both the configurations and will return a WLTP range of close to 450 km and 595 km, respectively. It is also available in a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration in two states of tune - 75 kWh/258 PS and 99 kWh/337 PS. Both configurations have a maximum torque rating of 582 Nm. The 75 kWh/258 PS spec delivers a range of 419 km, while the 99 kWh/337 PS spec goes up to 540 km, under WLTP regulations.

