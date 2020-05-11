The Ford Figo and Maruti Swift are one of the oldest rivalries in the B segment in India. They have been competing for over a decade now. In this story, we comprehensively compare the latest iterations of the these small cars.

Figo vs. Swift - Introduction

The Figo is the most affordable and the smallest model from Ford in India, and it has been one of the most revered choices among driving enthusiasts, for the brilliant driving dynamics it promises. On the other hand, the Maruti Swift has been liked by many all these years for its excellent fuel economy and sporty design.

Figo vs. Swift - Dimensions

On comparing head on, one can see that the Ford Figo has a clear advantage over Maruti Swift in overall length and wheelbase, and ideally that should translate to more legroom. However, with more width, height and boot space, the Maruti Swift offers more shoulder room, head room and boot capacity, though by a very small margin.

Dimensions Ford Figo Maruti Swift Length 3,941 mm 3,840 mm Width 1,704 mm 1,735 mm Height 1,525 mm 1,530 mm Wheelbase 2,490 mm 2,450 mm Boot space 257 l 268 l

Figo vs. Swift - Design

Exterior

The Maruti Swift has a clear advantage over the Ford Figo when it comes to exterior design. With modern elements like LED headlamps, LED daytime running LEDs, LED tail lights, pillar-mounted rear door handles and machined alloy wheels, the Swift is obviously the more attractive car in this comparison. Even without all that, the Swift is a natural winner with its sporty design.

The Ford Figo looks a bit bland, as it lacks all of the aforementioned features and has a less youthful design in comparison. However, in the top-spec Titanium Blu trim, the Ford Figo comes with black alloy wheels, front grille, mirrors and roof, blue front fog lamp bezel, which raise the sportiness quotient a bit.

Interior

With all black theme for the interior cabin with piano black inserts, both the Maruti Swift and Ford Figo look sporty on the inside. However, in comparison, the Maruti Swift looks more contemporary, thanks to a more modern looking instrument console with more informative MID in between, flat bottom steering wheel, better infotainment system and nicer-looking controls for the automatic climate control system.

Figo vs. Swift - Features

While both the Maruti Baleno as well as Ford Figo do not create benchmarks in their segments when it comes to features, it is the Swift which gets more goodies in comparison. With the recent BS-VI update, the Ford Figo saw omission of a few features, especially in the Titanium variant, making it look even paler in comparison.

On the outside, the Maruti Swift is blessed with LED projector headlamps and daytime running LEDs as well as LED tail lamps, all of which are missing in the Ford Figo. Both the hatchbacks get 15-inch alloy wheels, but only the Swift has machined ones.

The cabin of both the Maruti Swift and Ford Figo do get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push button start with keyless entry, height adjustment for the driver's seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel, auto headlamps, electrically adjustable and folding outside rear view mirrors, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and automatic climate control. However, the infotainment system of the Swift also gets Android Auto and Apple Carplay, which are not there in the Figo.

On the safety front, it is the Ford Figo leading the charge with six airbags on offer in the top-spec trim, compared to only two in the Swift. Apart from this, both the hatchbacks get ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors with camera.

Figo vs. Swift - Engines & Transmissions

With the discontinuation of the 1.3-litre diesel engine, the Maruti Swift now is available only with the 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine, which has been powering the hatchback now for almost a decade. In its latest, BS-VI iteration, it produces 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque output, and is offered with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual gearbox choices.

The Ford Figo, in comparison, gets a more recently developed 1.2-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine, which produces 96 PS of maximum power and 119 Nm of maximum torque. So, its petrol engine is more powerful than the Swift's petrol engine. In addition, it is also available with the ever-so-popular 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/215 Nm). A 5-speed manual transmission is standard in the Blue Oval's car.

Petrol engine Ford Figo Maruti Swift Engine type 1.2-litre Ti-VCT 1.2-litre VVT Displacement 1,197 cc 1,197 cc No. of cylinders 3 4 Power 96 PS @ 6,500 rpm 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 119 Nm @ 4250 rpm 113 Nm @ 4,200 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Diesel engine Maruti Baleno Maruti Swift Engine type 1.5-litre TDCI - Displacement 1,499 cc - No. of cylinders 4 - Power 100 PS @ 3,750 rpm - Torque 215 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm - Transmission 5-speed manual - Drivetrain Layout FWD -

Figo vs. Swift - Fuel Economy

The BS6 Maruti Swift, in both MT and AMT configurations, has a fuel economy rating of 21.21 km/l. The BS6 Ford Figo petrol returns a fuel economy of 18.5 km/l, which is considerably lower. The BS6 Ford Figo diesel has a better fuel economy rating of 24.4 km/l.

Figo vs. Swift - Price

The Maruti Swift commences with a lower starting price point when compared to the Ford Figo. However, when the other three respective variants of both the cars are compared to each other, it is the Ford Figo which feels more economic and value for money, with a price advantage of almost INR 20,000-60,000 across the variants.

Maruti Swift - Prices*

Variant Price Swift Lxi INR 5,19,000 Swift Vxi INR 6,19,000 Swift Vxi automated manual INR 6,66,000 Swift Zxi INR 6,78,000 Swift Zxi automated manual INR 7,25,000 Swift Zxi+ INR 7,58,000 Swift Zxi+ automated manual INR 8,02,000

Ford Figo - Prices*

Variant Price Figo Ambiente petrol INR 5,39,000 Figo Trend petrol INR 5,99,000 Figo Titanium petrol INR 6,35,000 Figo Titanium Blu petrol INR 6,95,000 Figo Trend diesel INR 6,86,000 Figo Titanium diesel INR 7,25,000 Figo Titanium Blu diesel INR 7,85,000

Also Read : Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Swift - Which Maruti small hatchback should you buy?

*Ex-showroom Delhi

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such featured stories.