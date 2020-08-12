Ford Freestyle Flair Edition launched, prices start at INR 7.69 lakh

The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition has been launched in India. The new top-of-the-line variant of the company’s compact utility vehicle has an introductory price of INR 7.69 lakh* for the petrol model whereas the diesel trim will set you back by INR 8.79 lakh*.

Speaking on the launch of the new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India, said:

Ford Freestyle has been a benchmark compact utility vehicle, thanks to its affable design, value-for-money credentials and outstanding fun-to-drive capabilities. The trendy new Freestyle Flair takes it a notch up & promises to give UV intenders a cool looking vehicle to drive home during the upcoming festive season.

The new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition consists of several aesthetic updates which make the car appear much sportier and tempting. Ford has also incorporated a few changes on the inside. Read on to find out.

Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Exterior

On the outside, the Flair Edition of the Ford Freestyle features a new black and red colour combination which certainly is a head-turner. The roof of the car has been painted black and to add contrast, there are red roof rails. We can find a similar usage of the red and black theme on the outside rearview mirrors.

Ford has also used all-new black alloy wheels and a black skid plate with red-painted insets on the front bumper. The doors of the new top-of-the-line variant adorn an especially designed, prominent Flair badge, housed in all-around black and red graphics. All of these changes together, impart a more youthful and energetic appearance to the Ford Freestyle Flair Edition.

Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Interior

The red and black theme continues inside the cabin of the new Freestyle Flair Edition. There are contrasting red accents on black door handles. The seats, too, feature the smart Flair badge. The all-new black and grey upholstery is inviting and adds to a sense of space to the cabin without taking away the action-oriented character of the car.

Features such as a 7-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner and more, can also be found in the new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition.

Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Engine

The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition is available in two engine options - one petrol and one diesel. The small, light, and fuel-efficient 3-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol motor is capable of producing the best-in-class 96 PS of maximum power and 120 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, Ford’s renowned 1.5L TDCi diesel engine pumps out 100 PS maximum power and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both the powerplants are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new Ford Freestyle Flair Edition has three colour options - White Gold, Diamond White, and Smoke Grey.

Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Ford updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom