Suzuki hands over ten Gixxer SF 250 BS6 bikes to Mumbai Police

As a part of its Corporate-Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Suzuki has delivered ten units of the Gixxer SF 250 BS6 to Mumbai Police. The 250cc motorcycle will be used by the police department for patrolling the streets of the city.

This is not the first when the Japanese two-wheeler giant has taken such an initiative. In 2018, twenty units of the Gixxer SF BS4 were provided to the Gurugram Traffic Police. The same police department received ten units of the Gixxer SF 250 BS4 in December last year. Now, it is the time for the Mumbai Police to use the quarter-litre Gixxer SF as one of their patrolling vehicles.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 motorcycles provided to the Mumbai Police have been customised to suit the needs of the police department. They come equipped with tall windscreens with ‘Police’ decals. Similar stickering has been done on the fuel tank. The bikes are also fitted with special lightings and siren. The Gixxer SF 250 branding on the side of the front fairing has been kept intact. There are hard case panniers installed on each side of the vehicles.

The stock features and technical specifications of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 bikes remain unchanged. They are powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine. It is an oil-cooled mill which comes with fuel injection. It has been tuned to churn out 26.5 PS of power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm. As for the transmission, it is a 6-speed unit.

A pair of telescopic front forks and rear monoshock handles the suspension duties. Suzuki has set the suspension set up on the stiffer side to enhance the motorcycle’s performance and handling. The braking force comes from disc brakes at both the ends aided by a dual-channel ABS.

Some of the key features of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 include:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Attractive full-LED headlamp and LED taillamp

Clip-on handlebars

Sporty split seating arrangement with split pillion grab rails

Brushed finish alloy wheels

Double-barrel exhaust

In other news, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 has become the 5 millionth unit to roll out from the company’s Gurugram plant.