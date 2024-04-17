Yamaha Aerox 155 Now Comes With Smart Key For Enhanced User Experience

Yamaha has launched a new version of the Aerox 155 in which the scooter comes with a smart key. It is called the Aerox 155 Version S and will be available in 2 colours - Silver & Racing Blue - at Rs. 1,50,600 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Smart Key feature of the AEROX 155 Version S is crafted to redefine urban mobility and provide a seamless experience to the riders. Notably, its answer-back capability assists in locating the scooter amid bustling city environments, activating flashing blinkers and a buzzer sound for easy identification in crowded areas.

Additionally, the keyless ignition streamlines the startup procedure, enabling riders to effortlessly start their scooter through proximity detection, eliminating the hassle of manual key insertion. The rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob to ignition position and simply push the start button.

This innovation not only enhances convenience but also bolsters security by reducing the risk of unauthorized access or theft. The smart key incorporates an immobilizer function, ensuring the scooter's protection when the key is out of range, providing riders with peace of mind against potential threats.

Ultimately, the Smart Key functionality of the AEROX 155 Version S redefines the user experience by seamlessly integrating convenience, security, and advanced technology, offering a smoother and more enjoyable journey for riders.