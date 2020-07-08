Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 price hiked for the first time - IAB Report

Suzuki launched the BS6-compliant Gixxer SF 250 in late May at a starting price of INR 1.74 lakh*. The more eco-friendly quarter-litre motorcycle has now received its first price hike.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 is available in 3 colour options including Metallic Matte Platinum Silver, Metallic Matte Black, and MotoGP Edition. While the first two now cost INR 1,76,140*, the last one will set you back by INR 1,76,941*.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Gixxer SF 250 BS6 (Metallic Matte Platinum Silver, Metallic Matte Black) INR 1,74,000 INR 1,76,140 INR 2,140 Gixxer SF 250 BS6 (MotoGP Edition) INR 1,74,900 INR 1,76,941 INR 2,041

Apart from the increase in the prices, no other changes have been implemented in the motorcycle. The bike comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, attractive full-LED headlamp and LED taillamp, clip-on handlebars, sporty split seating arrangement with split pillion grab rails, brushed finish alloy wheels, and double-barrel exhaust.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine. It is an oil-cooled mill which comes with fuel injection. It has been tuned to churn out 26.5 PS of power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm. As for the transmission, it is a 6-speed unit.

A pair of telescopic front forks and rear monoshock handles the suspension duties. Suzuki has set the suspension set up on the stiffer side to enhance the motorcycle’s performance and handling. The braking force comes from disc brakes at both the ends aided by a dual-channel ABS.

In other news, Suzuki has introduced the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program in India. As the name suggests, under this program, customers will be able to buy, test ride and avail aftersales services from the convenience of their homes.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi