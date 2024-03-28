Honda Sells Whopping 6 Crore Two-Wheelers in India: Historic Achievement

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has proudly announced a significant milestone in its journey. The company has accomplished a historic achievement of 6 crore domestic sales in India. This remarkable feat underscores HMSI's enduring presence and unwavering commitment to the Indian market.

Honda ventured into the Indian market with its first two-wheeler, the Activa, in 2001 and the rest is history. Over the years, the company accomplished many milestones and continues to be one of India’s most loved two-wheeler brands. Since its inception, HMSI has been at the forefront of innovation, quality & customer satisfaction, consistently delivering a vast line-up of world-class products tailored to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, MD, President & CEO - Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "We are happy to announce that HMSI is now a family of over

6 crore happy customers. Achieving this sales milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence that Indian consumers have placed in brand Honda. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and as we look ahead, we remain dedicated to exceeding the expectations of our customers and contributing positively to the growth & development of the Indian two-wheeler industry."

Speaking about this remarkable feat, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are thrilled to announce that HMSI has achieved an incredible milestone of 6 crore domestic sales. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch products that resonate with the hearts of Indian consumers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers, partners & stakeholders for their solid support on this incredible journey."