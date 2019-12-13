Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 joins Gurugram Traffic Police fleet

As part of its Corporate-Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Suzuki Motorcycle India has delivered 10 units of the Gixxer SF 250 to the Gurugram Traffic Police. The motorcycles were handed over by Koichiro Hirao, MD, Suzuki Motorcycle India, to Mohammed Akil, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram. Last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India had handed over 20 units of the Gixxer SF (155) to the Gurugram Traffic Police.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 delivered to Gurugram police is specially customized with the addition of a tall windscreen, special lighting and sirens. It features a white paint and a Police tag on the windscreen, bodywork and the saddle box at the back. The Suzuki and the Gixxer SF branding are visible on the fairing. The added parts (sirens, lights, box and other equipment) would have increased the kerb weight of the motorcycle. The stock bike, for reference, tips the scale at 161 kg.

The feature list is identical to the standard motorcycle, and the vehicles that have joined the Gurugram Traffic Police fleet use a full LED headlight, an LED taillight, digital instrument console and full fairing design. Hardware specifications continue to include telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring department comprises disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net includes dual-channel ABS.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 employs a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, four-valve engine that pumps out 26.5 PS of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of max torque at 7,500 rpm. The motor comes paired with a six-speed transmission.

Suzuki also offers the Gixxer SF 250 in a special, MotoGP inspired livery that brings special paint and graphics to the quarter-litre vehicle. The made-in-India, 250 cc fully faired model will also be exported to the Japanese market.

In other updates, Suzuki Motorcycle India is working on a new quarter-litre model that will most likely arrive under the Intruder brand. The 250 cc cruiser motorcycle will share its engine with the Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer 250 roadster. We expect the Intruder 250 to be introduced in early 2020. Meanwhile, the BS-IV compliant Intruder 155 is available at special discounts at select dealerships.